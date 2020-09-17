Technology News
iOS 14: How to Add Widgets to Home Screen

iOS 14 allows you to add widgets to your home screen. Here’s how you can do it

By Shubham Raheja | Updated: 17 September 2020 12:31 IST
iOS 14: How to Add Widgets to Home Screen

iOS 14 brings forth new additions to home screen

Highlights
  • You can now tag widgets to your home screen on your iPhone
  • You need to make sure your iPhone is running iOS 14
  • You can select widgets like photos, notes, clock, maps and calendar among

iOS 14 is available for iPhone 6S and newer iOS devices. Apart from a slew of new features like choosing your default browser, app library and picture-in-picture among others, iPhones running iOS 14 will also be able to pin widgets to the home screen. The feature has been around on Android smartphones for a few years now, but has arrived on iPhones only with iOS 14. If you want to try the feature out, you can follow these steps:

iOS 14: Pin a widget to the home screen

  1. Unlock your iPhone and then hold down anywhere on your display. Your phone will enter the “jiggle mode”.
  2. Tap the plus button on the top left corner of the display.
  3. This will take you to the widgets menu. Here you can select the widget that you want to pin to your home screen.
  4. The widgets currently available include Photos, Notes, Clock, Maps, Calendar, App Suggestions, Tips, Weather, Stocks, Podcasts, Screen Time, Smart Stack, Music, News, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Screen Time, Shortcuts, Siri Suggestions, Apple TV and Tips. 
  5. Once you select the widget of your choice, select its size. You currently have three choices to choose from — a 3x3 square, a 3x6 rectangle and a larger 6x6 square. 
  6. Then tap on add widget and place it on your home screen.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: apple, ios 14, ios 14 update, ios 14 features, ios 14 feature list, ios 14 how to tag widget
Shubham Raheja
