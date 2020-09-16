One of the biggest new features to come in iOS 14 is the ability to set default browser and email apps. Setting up a default app might not be a big deal if you're an Android user, however if you've been using an iPhone for years, you'd understand the importance of this nifty addition that took so long to arrive on iOS. Everyone likes options and finally having the choice to pick your preferred browser or email client on iOS is a win win situation. Follow this guide as we tell you how to set default browser and email apps in iOS 14.
To set your preferred browser app as default in iOS 14, follow these steps.
To set your preferred email app as default in iOS 14, follow these steps.
We'll say it again that you need to be patient if your preferred email app doesn't show the option to set it as default. Just know that iOS 14 has brought this new feature and most email apps will roll out updates soon to support this.
This is how simple it is to set a browser or an email app as default in iOS 14.
