One of the biggest new features to come in iOS 14 is the ability to set default browser and email apps. Setting up a default app might not be a big deal if you're an Android user, however if you've been using an iPhone for years, you'd understand the importance of this nifty addition that took so long to arrive on iOS. Everyone likes options and finally having the choice to pick your preferred browser or email client on iOS is a win win situation. Follow this guide as we tell you how to set default browser and email apps in iOS 14.

iOS 14: Set default browser app

To set your preferred browser app as default in iOS 14, follow these steps.

Go to Settings > use the search bar up top to find your browser. Alternatively, you can also scroll down and look for the browser in Settings. On the next page, tap Default Browser App and set your preferred one as default. Do note, If your preferred browser doesn't show this option, it's probably because the developers haven't added support for this feature yet. It may show up in a future update, but as of now Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge do support it.

iOS 14: Set default email app

To set your preferred email app as default in iOS 14, follow these steps.

Go to Settings > use the search bar up top to find your email app. Alternatively, you can also scroll down and look for the app in Settings. On the next page, tap Default Email App and set your preferred one as default.

We'll say it again that you need to be patient if your preferred email app doesn't show the option to set it as default. Just know that iOS 14 has brought this new feature and most email apps will roll out updates soon to support this.

This is how simple it is to set a browser or an email app as default in iOS 14.

