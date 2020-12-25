Shortcuts app allows you to create actions that let you perform specific tasks on iPhone
Highlights
iOS 14.3 now lets you auto change your iPhone’s wallpaper
This is done through wallpaper automation
All you need is the Shortcuts app installed on your iPhone
Did you know you can now automatically change your iPhone's wallpaper? Yes, you read that right. With the latest iOS update, i.e. iOS 14.3, the Shortcuts app now gets wallpaper automation that allows you to change your iPhone's wallpaper automatically. Follow this guide as we tell you how to automate setting up wallpaper on your iPhone.
iPhone: How to change wallpaper automatically
As we mentioned above, you can only use this feature with the new software update, so make sure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, i.e. iOS 14.3. With that out of the way, follow these steps to automate setting up wallpaper on your iPhone.
First up, download the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, if you haven't yet.
Once the app is downloaded, go to Settings > Shortcuts > enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.
Next, open your phone's browser and download the AutoWall shortcut.
Once the website is loaded, tap Get Shortcut. Doing this will redirect you to the Shortcuts app. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Add Untrusted Shortcut.
Now go to My Shortcuts and tap the three-dots on the AutoWall shortcut.
Tap Allow Access followed by tapping OK to give AutoWall permission to use all your photos.
Now, next to Album, you can choose the folder from which you want the wallpapers to automatically cycle through. This can be any folder from the Photos app on your iPhone.
Once you have selected the desired folder, tap Done to save the shortcut.
With this done, you have just now finished setting up the shortcut. But, the job is still not over. It is now time to set up the automation process. Follow these steps.
Aman RashidEmail Aman
Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com.
More