Technology News
loading

iOS 14: How to Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper

Wallpaper automation is possible via Apple’s Shortcuts app.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 25 December 2020 16:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 14: How to Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper

Shortcuts app allows you to create actions that let you perform specific tasks on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 14.3 now lets you auto change your iPhone’s wallpaper
  • This is done through wallpaper automation
  • All you need is the Shortcuts app installed on your iPhone

Did you know you can now automatically change your iPhone's wallpaper? Yes, you read that right. With the latest iOS update, i.e. iOS 14.3, the Shortcuts app now gets wallpaper automation that allows you to change your iPhone's wallpaper automatically. Follow this guide as we tell you how to automate setting up wallpaper on your iPhone.

iPhone: How to change wallpaper automatically

As we mentioned above, you can only use this feature with the new software update, so make sure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, i.e. iOS 14.3. With that out of the way, follow these steps to automate setting up wallpaper on your iPhone.

  1. First up, download the Shortcuts app on your iPhone, if you haven't yet.
  2. Once the app is downloaded, go to Settings > Shortcuts > enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.
  3. Next, open your phone's browser and download the AutoWall shortcut.
  4. Once the website is loaded, tap Get Shortcut. Doing this will redirect you to the Shortcuts app. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Add Untrusted Shortcut.
  5. Now go to My Shortcuts and tap the three-dots on the AutoWall shortcut.
  6. Tap Allow Access followed by tapping OK to give AutoWall permission to use all your photos.
  7. Now, next to Album, you can choose the folder from which you want the wallpapers to automatically cycle through. This can be any folder from the Photos app on your iPhone.
  8. Once you have selected the desired folder, tap Done to save the shortcut.

With this done, you have just now finished setting up the shortcut. But, the job is still not over. It is now time to set up the automation process. Follow these steps.

  1. Open the Shortcuts app > tap Automation > tap Create Personal Automation.
  2. Next, choose the Time of Day option.
  3. On the next screen, set the time and frequency for your automation.
  4. Now, tap Next followed by tapping Add Action on the next screen.
  5. Search for the Run Shortcut action and select it.
  6. Now, tap Shortcut and select AutoWall from the list of available shortcuts.
  7. Tap Next. Now, disable Ask Before Running to make sure that the automation is triggered automatically.
  8. Finally, tap Done to finish setting up the automation.

Now every time the clock hits the time that you set for the automation, your iPhone will automatically change the homescreen and lockscreen wallpaper.

For more tutorials, visit our How to section.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iOS 14.3, Shortcuts, Wallpaper Automation, How to
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

iOS 14: How to Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Starts Rolling Out Lower App Store Commission to Some Developers
  2. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  3. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  4. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Launch in India
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Facebook to Add Physical Security Key Verification for Mobile App Login
  8. Mi 11 Teased to Come With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  10. Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India Soon, Support Page Hints
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Starts Charging Reduced App Store Commission From Some Developers
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  4. GoDaddy Apologises Over Fake Christmas Bonus ‘Phishing’ Email Security Test for Employees
  5. Mi 11 to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Advanced Display Tech, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent, Leaked BIS Listing Suggests
  7. WHO Launches Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates, Again
  8. Over 60 Percent of Cybercrime Complaints in 2020 Linked to Financial Frauds: Delhi Police
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released, Shows ‘Excellent Capability’ to Achieve Goal: ISRO
  10. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Commuters Won't Be Required to Stop at Toll Plazas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com