Technology News
loading

How to Enable Dark Mode on Your iPhone or iPad

Hello darkness, my old friend.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How to Enable Dark Mode on Your iPhone or iPad

Dark mode is one of the headline features of iOS 13

Highlights
  • You can now enable dark mode in iOS 13
  • You can enable it via multiple methods
  • Dark mode looks pleasing, particularly on iPhones with OLED screens

Fans have been clamouring for a system-wide dark mode on iOS for a long time. With iOS 13, you can enable proper systemwide dark mode and it's really easy to do so. With dark mode turned on, the prominent light background colours used across iOS turn dark. Apple's own suite of apps support dark mode out of the box, and most popular third-party app developers will also update their apps to support this as iOS 13 comes out.

Dark mode is available for Apple devices running iOS 13. Just follow these steps to know how to enable it.

There are two easy ways with which you can turn on dark mode on your device running iOS 13. Either you can enable it through the Settings app or you can enable it through the Control Centre.

How to enable dark mode on your iPhone or iPad via Settings

Here's how to enable dark mode on iOS 13 via Settings:

  1. Open Settings on your iOS device.
  2. Scroll down and tap Display & Brightness.
  3. On the next screen, you'll see two options under Appearance — Light and Dark. Tap Dark and you're set.
  4. If you want to automatically switch to Dark mode at certain times of the day, you can tap Automatic on the same page. Now tap Options and you can either set the schedule from Sunset to Sunrise, or you can set a custom schedule to enable light or dark mode.

 

How to enable dark mode on your iPhone or iPad via Control Centre

Follow these steps to quickly enable dark mode on iOS 13.
Open the Control Centre on your iOS device. You can do this by swiping upwards from the bottom of the home screen.
Tap and hold on the brightness indicator until it becomes bigger.
At the bottom, tap Appearance Dark. Tap on it to turn it on.

 

How to enable dark mode on your iPhone or iPad via Siri

Here's how to enable dark mode on iOS 13 via Siri:

1. Just fire up Siri by long-pressing the home button or saying Hey, Siri.
2. Now say, Turn on dark mode.
3. To switch off dark mode, you can simply say: Turn off dark mode after launching Siri.

And, by following these simple methods, you will be able to activate or deactivate dark mode on your Apple device running iOS 13.

For more tutorials visit our How To section.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 13, Dark Mode, IPhone, iPad, iOS
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series to Film in New Zealand — Naturally
Jio to Be Among Top 100 Brands Globally Within 3 Years: Report
Honor Smartphones
How to Enable Dark Mode on Your iPhone or iPad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  2. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  3. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  5. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  9. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Quad Camera Details Revealed
  2. Google Pay Gets Spot Platform to 'Bridge Offline and Online Worlds', Tokenized Cards Debut to Enable Secure Card Payments
  3. Google for India 2019: Google Lens, Bolo App Gets Additional Indic Language Support
  4. Google Research India Launched, an AI Lab in Bengaluru
  5. Redmi 8A India Launch Set for September 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  7. Google Assistant’s New Vodafone Idea Phone Line Feature Brings No-Internet Voice Search; Interpreter Mode, More Features Announced
  8. Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS
  10. Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.