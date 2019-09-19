Fans have been clamouring for a system-wide dark mode on iOS for a long time. With iOS 13, you can enable proper systemwide dark mode and it's really easy to do so. With dark mode turned on, the prominent light background colours used across iOS turn dark. Apple's own suite of apps support dark mode out of the box, and most popular third-party app developers will also update their apps to support this as iOS 13 comes out.

Dark mode is available for Apple devices running iOS 13. Just follow these steps to know how to enable it.

There are two easy ways with which you can turn on dark mode on your device running iOS 13. Either you can enable it through the Settings app or you can enable it through the Control Centre.

How to enable dark mode on your iPhone or iPad via Settings

Here's how to enable dark mode on iOS 13 via Settings:

Open Settings on your iOS device. Scroll down and tap Display & Brightness. On the next screen, you'll see two options under Appearance — Light and Dark. Tap Dark and you're set. If you want to automatically switch to Dark mode at certain times of the day, you can tap Automatic on the same page. Now tap Options and you can either set the schedule from Sunset to Sunrise, or you can set a custom schedule to enable light or dark mode.

How to enable dark mode on your iPhone or iPad via Control Centre

Follow these steps to quickly enable dark mode on iOS 13.

Open the Control Centre on your iOS device. You can do this by swiping upwards from the bottom of the home screen.

Tap and hold on the brightness indicator until it becomes bigger.

At the bottom, tap Appearance Dark. Tap on it to turn it on.

How to enable dark mode on your iPhone or iPad via Siri

Here's how to enable dark mode on iOS 13 via Siri:

1. Just fire up Siri by long-pressing the home button or saying Hey, Siri.

2. Now say, Turn on dark mode.

3. To switch off dark mode, you can simply say: Turn off dark mode after launching Siri.

And, by following these simple methods, you will be able to activate or deactivate dark mode on your Apple device running iOS 13.

