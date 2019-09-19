iOS 13 Is Out Now, Here’s How You Can Download and Install It

First announced at WWDC in June, iOS 13 is the next big update of Apple's mobile operating system, and it's now out for compatible iPhone models. For the first time, iPad users will not get this update, as Apple has announced iPadOS, a new operating system for iPads. While iOS 13 is out now, iPadOS won't be out for a couple of weeks. We've already covered the best features of iOS 13, which includes a new system-wide dark mode, an overhauled Photos app, a major performance boost, and much more.

In this guide, we are going to tell how you can download and install iOS 13 on your compatible Apple device. As always, the update can be installed directly on your iOS device via Wi-Fi or through iTunes using a Mac or a Windows machine. Before you proceed, don't forget to take a complete backup of your iPhone or iPod touch. We've detailed the steps for both methods below, but before we get to that, make sure to check out the list of devices that are compatible with iOS 13.

List of devices getting the iOS 13 updates

The following iOS devices are going to get the iOS 13 update:

How to download and install iOS 13 on your iPhone

You can directly download the update on your device and install it. Once again, we highly recommend that you backup your device before updating. Follow these steps to update to iOS 13:

1. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. This will start the process of checking for updates on your device.

2. Tap Download and Install.

3. Your download will now start. The speed obviously depends on how fast your Internet connection is. Note that this needs Wi-Fi and cannot be done over a mobile data connection.

4. When the download is complete, tap Install.

5. Tap Agree when you see Apple's Terms and Conditions.

Your iOS device will restart and iOS 13 will be installed.

How to download and install iOS 13 via iTunes

As long as you have a PC or a Mac that is connected to the Internet, you can easily update your iPhone or iPod touch to iOS 13 using iTunes. Make sure your device is backed up first and then follow these steps to update to iOS 13:

1. If you don't have iTunes installed on your system, click here to download. Once installed, open iTunes.

2. Now, connect your iPhone or iPod touch to your computer via the charging cable.

3. On iTunes, your device's icon will show up near the top-left. Click that icon. You might have to unlock your device for the icon to show up.

4. Click Summary on the left pane in iTunes.

5. On the right pane, you will see a button labelled Check for update. Click that.

6. Next, click Download and update and follow the on-screen instructions to guide you through the rest of the process.

And by following these simple steps you will be able to download and install iOS 13 on your compatible iPhone or iPod touch.

iOS 13 will be released on September 19 in India. Apple hasn't announced a specific release time, but based on past years, the release time should be around 10am PST /1pm EST, which translates to 10:30pm IST.

As for iPadOS, the new update will be released on September 30, and just as iOS 13, iPadOS will be made available for download globally on the same day itself at around 10:30pm IST.