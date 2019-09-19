How to Automatically Block Unknown Callers on Your iPhone for Free

India has a huge spam call problem and anyone who has a SIM card in India probably gets a few unsolicited calls from people trying to sell credit cards, offering personal loans, or even promising outlandish returns if you invest in the stock market. If you've faced this issue, you'll be happy to know about a new iOS 13 feature that allows you to block all unknown callers in one fell swoop. Yes, this iOS 13 feature silences calls from all unknown numbers. It's an extreme option but one that may help you a lot if pesky telemarketers call you over and over again.

This option is great because it is built into iOS. You don't need to use any third-party apps and pay with your privacy in exchange for peace of mind. According to Apple, with this setting turned on, iOS 13 will use Siri's intelligence to allow calls to ring your phone from numbers found in the Contacts, Mail, and Messages apps on your device — so in, other words, calls of people who you've interacted with in the past will still come through, even if you don't have their number saved. All other calls will automatically be sent to your voicemail.

It's also fair to acknowledge that this method won't be ideal for everyone. For instance, if you're waiting on a job offer or expecting important calls from unknown numbers, this method is not for you. However, if you are sick and tired of unsolicited phone calls, read on.

Before we get to the steps, you should know that this feature works only with iOS 13 and not older versions of iOS.

How to block calls from unknown numbers on your iPhone13

Follow these steps on how you can block unwanted spam calls on your iPhone running iOS 13:

1. Head over to the Settings app on your iPhone and go to Phone.

2. Over here, scroll down to CALL SILENCING AND BLOCKED CONTACTS.

3. Under this, enable Silence Unknown Callers.

And by following these simple steps all those unwanted and spam calls will be blocked.

For more tutorials visit our How To section.