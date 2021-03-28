Technology News
loading

How to Post Instagram Stories Without Opening the App

Users will need to download the Threads from Instagram app from Google Play Store or App Store.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 March 2021 08:30 IST
How to Post Instagram Stories Without Opening the App

Instagram Stories disappear automatically after 24 hours

Highlights
  • Threads app allows you to share stories on Instagram
  • Threads from Instagram is available for Android, iOS users
  • Threads offers access to filters and editing tools as well

Instagram users are often on the lookout for a simple way to post stories on Instagram without having to open the app. This helps in saving time while putting up your next post online. Instagram Stories were launched a few years ago and these posts are designed to disappear from your profile in 24 hours. While users practice restraint in posting photos and videos on their Feed, Stories are often populated much more in comparison due to their vanishing nature.

There is a simple workaround to post Instagram stories without opening the main Instagram app. For this purpose, users will need to download the Threads from Instagram app from Google Play Store or App Store. This app lets you quickly post photos or videos on Instagram Stories without having to go into the main app.

How to post Instagram Stories without opening the app

To begin with the process, users need to download Threads from Instagram app, login using their existing Instagram account and finish the setup process. If you download the app on a device where the main Instagram app is not installed, then you will have to manually add login details. Follow the steps below to post an Instagram Story without opening the main Instagram app.

  1. Once you login, Threads will ask you to choose close friends with whom you wish to share your Instagram story. If you have already made a Close Friends list, those same users will already be checked. You can add more users and then tap Done.
  2. You'll also have to grant a slew of app permissions for better functioning of Threads from Instagram app. Once the setup process is completed, you can add a photo or video to the Threads app by swiping up. Once the content is added, the same filters and editing tools are available as the main app. However, it should be noted that users cannot add music, polls, questions to their Stories through the Threads app.
  3. Once the editing is done, click on the main upward arrow (upload) button showing up at the bottom of the page. Click on Your Story > Share. You can also click on Close Friends list and then share if you want only a select few to see your Story.
  4. This will automatically post your Story on your Instagram without opening the app.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories, Threads from Instagram, Threads
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 9 Series Saw 324 Percent More Pre-Orders on First Day Than OnePlus 8 Series: CEO Pete Lau
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Recap: A New Captain America, and Flag Smashers

Related Stories

How to Post Instagram Stories Without Opening the App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Could Launch in India Soon
  2. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  3. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  4. Vivo X60 Pro First Impressions: What's New and Different?
  5. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  8. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
  9. Redmi Smart 4K Ultra-HD LED Android TV X55 Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Alleged BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
  3. Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests
  4. Poco F3 Teardown Video Shows LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, Vibration Motor, and Other Internals
  5. Facebook Says Services Restricted in Bangladesh Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit
  6. Mi 11 Ultra Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 12GB RAM and Android 11 Ahead of March 29 Launch
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces
  8. The Suicide Squad Trailer Sets Up Another Goofy, Action-Packed Superhero Caper
  9. Facebook Freezes Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro's Page Over COVID-19 Misinformation
  10. Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com