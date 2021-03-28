How to post Instagram Stories without opening the app

Instagram users are often on the lookout for a simple way to post stories on Instagram without having to open the app. This helps in saving time while putting up your next post online. Instagram Stories were launched a few years ago and these posts are designed to disappear from your profile in 24 hours. While users practice restraint in posting photos and videos on their Feed, Stories are often populated much more in comparison due to their vanishing nature.

There is a simple workaround to post Instagram stories without opening the main Instagram app. For this purpose, users will need to download the Threads from Instagram app from Google Play Store or App Store. This app lets you quickly post photos or videos on Instagram Stories without having to go into the main app.