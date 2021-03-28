Instagram users are often on the lookout for a simple way to post stories on Instagram without having to open the app. This helps in saving time while putting up your next post online. Instagram Stories were launched a few years ago and these posts are designed to disappear from your profile in 24 hours. While users practice restraint in posting photos and videos on their Feed, Stories are often populated much more in comparison due to their vanishing nature.
There is a simple workaround to post Instagram stories without opening the main Instagram app. For this purpose, users will need to download the Threads from Instagram app from Google Play Store or App Store. This app lets you quickly post photos or videos on Instagram Stories without having to go into the main app.
How to post Instagram Stories without opening the app
To begin with the process, users need to download Threads from Instagram app, login using their existing Instagram account and finish the setup process. If you download the app on a device where the main Instagram app is not installed, then you will have to manually add login details. Follow the steps below to post an Instagram Story without opening the main Instagram app.
Once you login, Threads will ask you to choose close friends with whom you wish to share your Instagram story. If you have already made a Close Friends list, those same users will already be checked. You can add more users and then tap Done.
You'll also have to grant a slew of app permissions for better functioning of Threads from Instagram app. Once the setup process is completed, you can add a photo or video to the Threads app by swiping up. Once the content is added, the same filters and editing tools are available as the main app. However, it should be noted that users cannot add music, polls, questions to their Stories through the Threads app.
Once the editing is done, click on the main upward arrow (upload) button showing up at the bottom of the page. Click on Your Story > Share. You can also click on Close Friends list and then share if you want only a select few to see your Story.
This will automatically post your Story on your Instagram without opening the app.
