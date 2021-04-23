Photo Credit: Instagram
Instagram users have been obsessing over the new Remix feature lately that lets you place your Reels alongside a video from another user. It's an interesting way to interact, collaborate and engage with other people on the app. You can sing, dance, mimic or record a reaction video alongside others Reels. This feature is quite similar to TikTok Duet, and if you are thinking about how to use it, then here's a simple guide.
This Remix feature is only available on newly uploaded Reels, so if you want people to be able to remix your old reels, you can manually enable the feature by tapping three dots on your own video and selecting Enable Remixing. But, if you wish to turn off remixing on your reels, you can choose Disable remixing.
You can watch your Remix Reels on the Reels tab and check who has remixed your Reels through Instagram's Activity tab.
