Instagram users have been obsessing over the new Remix feature lately that lets you place your Reels alongside a video from another user. It's an interesting way to interact, collaborate and engage with other people on the app. You can sing, dance, mimic or record a reaction video alongside others Reels. This feature is quite similar to TikTok Duet, and if you are thinking about how to use it, then here's a simple guide.

You can also check our tutorial on how to add lyrics and songs to Instagram Stories to make them fun to watch.

How to Remix Instagram Reels

Open any Reel and tap the three dots at the top and choose “Remix this Reel.”

You will now see the original Reel placed next to the space where you can add yours. You can choose to record your Reel directly from here or upload a pre-recorded video from the gallery.

Then, add and choose the arrow button on the left side.

Once added, you can now make changes like add filters, increase the pace, adjust the audio levels or add a voiceover to the video.

When you are ready with your video, tap Share to at the bottom and it's done.

How to Enable or Disable Remixing on Reels

This Remix feature is only available on newly uploaded Reels, so if you want people to be able to remix your old reels, you can manually enable the feature by tapping three dots on your own video and selecting Enable Remixing. But, if you wish to turn off remixing on your reels, you can choose Disable remixing.

You can watch your Remix Reels on the Reels tab and check who has remixed your Reels through Instagram's Activity tab.

