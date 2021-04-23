Technology News
Instagram Reels Remix: Here’s How to Make TikTok Duet Like Videos

You can use it to act, dance, sing, recreate trending Reels or make a reaction video.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 23 April 2021 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram Reels Remix

Highlights
  • Instagram now lets you remix your reels with others
  • It’s a fun way of collaborating with people on the app
  • This feature is available by default on newly uploaded Reels

Instagram users have been obsessing over the new Remix feature lately that lets you place your Reels alongside a video from another user. It's an interesting way to interact, collaborate and engage with other people on the app. You can sing, dance, mimic or record a reaction video alongside others Reels. This feature is quite similar to TikTok Duet, and if you are thinking about how to use it, then here's a simple guide.

You can also check our tutorial on how to add lyrics and songs to Instagram Stories to make them fun to watch.

 

How to Remix Instagram Reels

  1. Open any Reel and tap the three dots at the top and choose “Remix this Reel.”
  1. You will now see the original Reel placed next to the space where you can add yours. You can choose to record your Reel directly from here or upload a pre-recorded video from the gallery.
  1. Then, add and choose the arrow button on the left side.
  1. Once added, you can now make changes like add filters, increase the pace, adjust the audio levels or add a voiceover to the video.
  1. When you are ready with your video, tap Share to at the bottom and it's done.

How to Enable or Disable Remixing on Reels

This Remix feature is only available on newly uploaded Reels, so if you want people to be able to remix your old reels, you can manually enable the feature by tapping three dots on your own video and selecting Enable Remixing. But, if you wish to turn off remixing on your reels, you can choose Disable remixing.

You can watch your Remix Reels on the Reels tab and check who has remixed your Reels through Instagram's Activity tab.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
