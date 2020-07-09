Instagram Reels: How to Watch Reels on Instagram

Instagram Reels is the latest feature of the social media that is here to replace TikTok. Reels are 15-second videos that are exactly like TikTok videos. Now that TikTok is banned, and Instagram is already so popular, there's a big void for Instagram to fill. Since the feature is still so new, a lot of people are wondering how to watch Instagram Reels. We don't blame you, because Instagram has not made Reels as easy to spot as it's done for Instagram Stories.
There are multiple ways to quickly and easily watch Instagram Reels. Here's how you can do it easily.
Those are the main ways through which you can watch Instagram Reels. The main differences between Reels and TikTok appears to be that Reels are limited to 15 seconds. TikTok let you upload slightly longer videos.
Are you enjoying Instagram Reels? Do you think it can replace TikTok? Let us know via the comments.
