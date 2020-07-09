Technology News
Instagram Reels: How to Watch Reels on Instagram

Instagram Reels aren't as easy to find as Instagram Stories.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 9 July 2020 12:27 IST
Instagram Reels: How to Watch Reels on Instagram

Yes you can easily watch Instagram Reels

Highlights
  • Instagram Reels can be found in multiple places
  • You can watch Instagram Reels in the explore feed
  • You can even watch them on anyone's profile

Instagram Reels is the latest feature of the social media that is here to replace TikTok. Reels are 15-second videos that are exactly like TikTok videos. Now that TikTok is banned, and Instagram is already so popular, there's a big void for Instagram to fill. Since the feature is still so new, a lot of people are wondering how to watch Instagram Reels. We don't blame you, because Instagram has not made Reels as easy to spot as it's done for Instagram Stories.

How to watch Instagram Reels

There are multiple ways to quickly and easily watch Instagram Reels. Here's how you can do it easily.

  1. Open Instagram and browse your feed till you spot any Reels video. You will see the Reels icon on the bottom-left of the video. Tap that icon and it'll take you to Reels only. The video will keep looping until you swipe down to watch more videos.
  2. An alternative way to watch Instagram Reels is to go to the Explore feed on Instagram by tapping the magnifying glass icon. You'll see a giant Reels video at the top. Tap Reels and swipe down to watch more Reels videos.
  3. If you've posted Reels, you can also watch Reels by going to your profile page and tapping the Reels icon.

Those are the main ways through which you can watch Instagram Reels. The main differences between Reels and TikTok appears to be that Reels are limited to 15 seconds. TikTok let you upload slightly longer videos.

Are you enjoying Instagram Reels? Do you think it can replace TikTok? Let us know via the comments.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Related Stories

Instagram Reels: How to Watch Reels on Instagram
