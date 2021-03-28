How to save Instagram photos in Gallery

Technology News
Instagram photos can easily be accessed offline on a smartphone, inside the gallery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 March 2021 09:10 IST
Users can save Instagram original photos in the smartphone Gallery

Highlights
  • Both Android and iPhone users can save their photos
  • Instagram users will need to toggle on an option in Settings
  • These photos can then be accessed on the handset at any time

Instagram is one of the most popular social media app across the world with users sharing photos, videos, and stories on the platform for business, entertainment, and mass dissemination purposes. Over the years, it's grown into a cultural hub that is home to a bunch of influencers. There are several businesses that have generated massive growth only through their Instagram audience online. For several use cases, people on Instagram often feel the need to save their photos from the platform onto their smartphone, and there's an easy way to do this.

You can save the photos shared on your Instagram profile onto your smartphone with a few simple steps. The photo can be saved in your phone's Gallery and can be accessed at any time, even without an Internet connection.

To save photos from your Instagram profile on to your phone, ensure that you have downloaded the app, signed in, and have a working Internet connection. In your profile tab, you can see all the photos you have shared through the many years that you have been sharing on Instagram. Users can now save their photos back into their phone gallery easily using the steps mentioned below:

  1. Click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the Instagram home page.
  2. Click on the three horizontal lines that show up on the top right corner of the profile page.
  3. A hamburger menu shows up, click on Settings at the bottom.
  4. In Settings, click on Account > Original Photos (if using an iPhone). For Android users, they need to click on Account > Original Posts.
  5. Inside Original Posts section, click on the Save Posted Photos toggle and turn it on. For iPhone users, toggle on Save Original Photos.
  6. With these options turned on, every photo that you post on Instagram will also be saved to the phone's library. Your Gallery should show a separate album with the name Instagram Photos. The company notes that people using Instagram on Android may see a delay in photos appearing in their phone's Instagram photo album.
