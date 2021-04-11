Instagram introduced the ability to add music to Stories back in 2018 but the feature was limited to some countries and not available for everyone. The company then expanded the feature in 2019 in India with a bunch of new soundtracks, including Punjabi and Bollywood. Now, after three years of wait, users in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Middle East and North African regions can add music to their Instagram and Facebook Stories.

If you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, then here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to do that. We have also done several other tutorials on Instagram, so make sure you check them out as well.

Add music to Instagram Stories

Open Instagram on your Android or iOS device and swipe left to put a story. Now, capture an image or shoot a video using the Instagram camera app or choose the same directly from your gallery. Then, swipe up and choose the Music sticker. You will now see a complete music library with two categories namely, For You and Browse. Choose a soundtrack according to Genres such as Pop, Punjabi, Rock, Jazz or themes like Travel, Family, Love, Party, etc. You can also alternatively search for your favourite songs and add them. Once you have selected the song, select the part of the song you want to add to your story. You can also add lyrics and choose from various formats. Now, tap Done. You can now share the music story with your followers or close friends. Tap Share and your story will be added.

