Instagram introduced the ability to add music to Stories back in 2018 but the feature was limited to some countries and not available for everyone. The company then expanded the feature in 2019 in India with a bunch of new soundtracks, including Punjabi and Bollywood. Now, after three years of wait, users in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Middle East and North African regions can add music to their Instagram and Facebook Stories.
If you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, then here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to do that.
