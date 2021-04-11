Technology News
Instagram Music: How to Add Songs and Lyrics to Stories

Instagram lets you add lyrics with Music on Stories so that you can sing and sync with the soundtrack.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 11 April 2021 10:02 IST
Instagram Music Sticker lets you add songs and lyrics to Stories

Highlights
  • Instagram lets you add music and lyrics to Stories
  • You can choose songs from Instagram’s built-in music library
  • The feature is now available in the Middle East.

Instagram introduced the ability to add music to Stories back in 2018 but the feature was limited to some countries and not available for everyone. The company then expanded the feature in 2019 in India with a bunch of new soundtracks, including Punjabi and Bollywood. Now, after three years of wait, users in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Middle East and North African regions can add music to their Instagram and Facebook Stories.

If you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, then here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to do that. We have also done several other tutorials on Instagram, so make sure you check them out as well.

Add music to Instagram Stories

  1. Open Instagram on your Android or iOS device and swipe left to put a story.
  2. Now, capture an image or shoot a video using the Instagram camera app or choose the same directly from your gallery.
  3. Then, swipe up and choose the Music sticker. You will now see a complete music library with two categories namely, For You and Browse.
  4. Choose a soundtrack according to Genres such as Pop, Punjabi, Rock, Jazz or themes like Travel, Family, Love, Party, etc. You can also alternatively search for your favourite songs and add them.
  5. Once you have selected the song, select the part of the song you want to add to your story.
  6. You can also add lyrics and choose from various formats.
  7. Now, tap Done. You can now share the music story with your followers or close friends.
  8. Tap Share and your story will be added.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: instagram, instagram stories, instagram music, instagram music stories, Instagram Reels
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
