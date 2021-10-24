Technology News
How to Schedule a Live Video on Instagram: Follow These Steps

Instagram’s Live Videos can be used to build engagement for creators.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 October 2021 08:30 IST
How to Schedule a Live Video on Instagram: Follow These Steps

Instagram allows any user to go live through the Live Video feature

Highlights
  • Users can schedule a live video on Instagram up to 90 days in advance
  • Live Video enables users to engage better with followers on Instagram
  • Instagram users can also make Reels and Stories on the platform

Instagram recently introduced the ability to schedule livestreams. Called Live Scheduling, the feature lets you schedule your stream for up to 90 days in advance and followers can set reminders to tune in. Instagram offers the ability to start a live video via Stories. This feature is great for building engagement, especially for aspiring creators. It also enables users to connect directly with their followers.

With live scheduling, creators will be able to build up the buzz, as much as 90 days in advance, and make followers anticipate a big announcement, an upcoming event, or even a launch. Followers will be able to see the post, description, and a prompt that contains the live link. With Live Scheduling, creators can even post countdown Stories and much more.

How to schedule a live video on Instagram

Any Instagram user can schedule a Live Video and it is not just limited to creators. While Live Video is easy to start on Instagram, scheduling one for the future is also a simple task. Instagram also allows users to add other followers in the Live video. Follow these simple steps to schedule a live video on Instagram:

  1. Open the Instagram app, Swipe left to open the camera.
  2. Once the camera opens, swipe right from the bottom edge and select Live.
  3. An option called Schedule should show up on the right side of the screen. Select Schedule and set the name of the event in ‘Video Title.'
  4. Click on Start Time and select a date and time sometime in the future for scheduling.
  5. Click on Schedule Live Video.
  6. Users can then share the scheduled live as a post for their followers, who will also get reminders before you go live.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Live Video, Instagram Live Scheduling
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report

