How to schedule a live video on Instagram

Instagram recently introduced the ability to schedule livestreams. Called Live Scheduling, the feature lets you schedule your stream for up to 90 days in advance and followers can set reminders to tune in. Instagram offers the ability to start a live video via Stories. This feature is great for building engagement, especially for aspiring creators. It also enables users to connect directly with their followers.

With live scheduling, creators will be able to build up the buzz, as much as 90 days in advance, and make followers anticipate a big announcement, an upcoming event, or even a launch. Followers will be able to see the post, description, and a prompt that contains the live link. With Live Scheduling, creators can even post countdown Stories and much more.