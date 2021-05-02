Technology News
How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram

Instagram allows you to clear your search history which is what contributes to the type of posts you see in your Explore section.

By Vineet Andrew Washington | Updated: 2 May 2021 10:00 IST
How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram

Instagram populates the Explore page based on your search queries

Highlights
  • Instagram is owned by Facebook
  • Instagram Explore lets you see posts from users you don’t follow
  • Instagram is also a platform for advertising

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps and it allows users to share photos and videos with their friends, contacts, and followers. You can follow other Instagram users or creators and over the years, Instagram has become a popular advertising platform as well. It shows each user a feed that is based on the accounts that they follow and there is a Explore page as well where a user can see posts related to recent searches, people you follow, and posts that you like.

If you want to reset or change your Explore page on Instagram, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can do so.

How to reset Explore page on Instagram:

  1. Head to the Instagram app on Android or iOS.
  2. Tap on your profile icon on the bottom right.
  3. Tap on the burger menu icon on the top right.
  4. At the bottom, you will see a Settings option, tap on it.
  5. Next, tap on Security.
  6. Under Data and History, you should see a Search History option, tap on it.
  7. Here, you should see your recent searches and a Clear All option next to it (Clear Search History on iOS). Tap on Clear All.
  8. You will get a prompt asking if you want to clear your search history, tap on Clear All.
  9. Your search history should be cleared and the explore page will be reset.

The prompt states that this cannot be undone and that you may still see accounts that you have previously searched for as suggestions.

How to change your Explore page on Instagram:

You can also manually tweak your explore page by individually selecting posts that you are not interested in.

  1. Head to the Instagram app on Android or iOS.
  2. Tap on the magnifying glass search icon in the bottom row.
  3. Select a post that you do not like.
  4. Tap the three-dot menu icon of said post.
  5. Tap on Not Interested and the post will be removed from the feed.
Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, How to, Android, iOS, Facebook
Intel Seeks EUR 8 Billion in Subsidies for European Chip Plant
Google Doodle Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Wear Face Masks

