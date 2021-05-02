How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps and it allows users to share photos and videos with their friends, contacts, and followers. You can follow other Instagram users or creators and over the years, Instagram has become a popular advertising platform as well. It shows each user a feed that is based on the accounts that they follow and there is a Explore page as well where a user can see posts related to recent searches, people you follow, and posts that you like.

If you want to reset or change your Explore page on Instagram, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can do so.

How to reset Explore page on Instagram: Head to the Instagram app on Android or iOS Tap on your profile icon on the bottom right. Tap on the burger menu icon on the top right. At the bottom, you will see a Settings option, tap on it. Next, tap on Security. Under Data and History, you should see a Search History option, tap on it. Here, you should see your recent searches and a Clear All option next to it (Clear Search History on iOS). Tap on Clear All. You will get a prompt asking if you want to clear your search history, tap on Clear All. Your search history should be cleared and the explore page will be reset.

The prompt states that this cannot be undone and that you may still see accounts that you have previously searched for as suggestions.

How to change your Explore page on Instagram:

You can also manually tweak your explore page by individually selecting posts that you are not interested in.

Head to the Instagram app on Android or iOS. Tap on the magnifying glass search icon in the bottom row. Select a post that you do not like. Tap the three-dot menu icon of said post. Tap on Not Interested and the post will be removed from the feed.