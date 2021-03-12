Technology News
loading

Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts

If you accidentally remove any of your Instagram posts, you now have a way to recover them.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 12 March 2021 19:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram now lets you recover recently deleted posts

Highlights
  • Instagram has started rolling out the Recently Deleted feature
  • You can access the deleted content in Instagram
  • You will receive an OTP when you try to recover any deleted post

Instagram has introduced a much-needed Recently Deleted feature that will let you view and recover deleted posts in the app. The company says it has also added protection to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you've shared. The feature is being rolled out to both Android phones and iPhones in a phased manner, so there is a chance that not everyone can access this feature just yet.

Until now, there was no way to restore deleted Instagram posts, but now you can permanently delete or restore content easily from the Recently Deleted folder. All the photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories that you choose to delete from your feed will now be moved to the Recently Deleted folder so that you can access your deleted content later. It is important to note here that deleted Instagram stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours and everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later.

Instagram: How to Restore Deleted Posts

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to restore your deleted Instagram posts.

  1. Install the latest version of Instagram from Google Play or App Store.
  2. Open the app and go to your Profile.
  3. Tap the hamburger menu at the top-right corner and head to Settings.
  4. Go to Account and tap the new Recently Deleted.
  5. Your recently deleted content will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Now tap the post you would like to recover, and then tap the three dots icon at the top.
  7. Now you can either choose to permanently delete the post or recover it. Tap Restore to recover your deleted post.
  8. While restoring, you will first have to verify that it's you for security reasons. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your phone number or email ID.
  9. Now enter the code and tap Confirm.
  10. Your deleted Instagram post will be recovered.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram deleted post, Instagram Feature, instagram update, Instagram Recently Deleted, Instagram Reels, instagram post
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe

Related Stories

Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  7. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  8. A Digital Image Was Just Auctioned — for $69 Million
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe
  2. Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected March 17 Launch
  4. Facebook, Google Lobbyists Fight Bill That Would Help US News Industry
  5. Spotify Mobile App Gets Support for 12 Indian Languages Including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and More
  6. Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow by 5.5 Percent in 2021 Due to 5G Development: IDC
  8. LG to Invest $4.5 Billion in Its US Battery Business for Electric Vehicles
  9. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Set for March 25, Flipkart and Amazon Availability Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting March 2021 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com