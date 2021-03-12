Instagram has introduced a much-needed Recently Deleted feature that will let you view and recover deleted posts in the app. The company says it has also added protection to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you've shared. The feature is being rolled out to both Android phones and iPhones in a phased manner, so there is a chance that not everyone can access this feature just yet.

Until now, there was no way to restore deleted Instagram posts, but now you can permanently delete or restore content easily from the Recently Deleted folder. All the photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories that you choose to delete from your feed will now be moved to the Recently Deleted folder so that you can access your deleted content later. It is important to note here that deleted Instagram stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours and everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later.

Instagram: How to Restore Deleted Posts

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to restore your deleted Instagram posts.

Install the latest version of Instagram from Google Play or App Store. Open the app and go to your Profile. Tap the hamburger menu at the top-right corner and head to Settings. Go to Account and tap the new Recently Deleted. Your recently deleted content will be displayed on the screen. Now tap the post you would like to recover, and then tap the three dots icon at the top. Now you can either choose to permanently delete the post or recover it. Tap Restore to recover your deleted post. While restoring, you will first have to verify that it's you for security reasons. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your phone number or email ID. Now enter the code and tap Confirm. Your deleted Instagram post will be recovered.

