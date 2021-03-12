Photo Credit: Instagram
Instagram has introduced a much-needed Recently Deleted feature that will let you view and recover deleted posts in the app. The company says it has also added protection to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you've shared. The feature is being rolled out to both Android phones and iPhones in a phased manner, so there is a chance that not everyone can access this feature just yet.
Until now, there was no way to restore deleted Instagram posts, but now you can permanently delete or restore content easily from the Recently Deleted folder. All the photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories that you choose to delete from your feed will now be moved to the Recently Deleted folder so that you can access your deleted content later. It is important to note here that deleted Instagram stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours and everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to restore your deleted Instagram posts.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement