Did you know you can now use cool new special effects for your Instagram DMs? With a recent software update, Facebook has merged Messenger with Instagram DMs, and since then the latter has received some cool new features such as the ability to set up a custom chat colour, vanish mode, custom emoji reactions etc. In this article, we'll be telling you about one of these new features that came with the merger.

Instagram DM: Add special effects to messages

You can now add special effects in Instagram DMs, whenever you reply to someone or you send someone a new message. Follow these steps.

First up, make sure that you have got the latest version of Instagram installed on your phone. Open any chat on Instagram and type a message. Tap the magnifier on the left, next to the text entry field. You'll now see four new effects to choose from. Tap and choose the one you like and that's it. Doing this will send a message along with the special effect.

Apart from this, you can also save messages to use as quick replies. To do that, follow these steps.

To save a sent message, long-press on it and tap Save. You'll be asked to assign a shortcut, enter it and hit Save. To save a received message, long-press on it > tap More > tap Save. Assign a shortcut command to it, and that's all. Now whenever you want to send a quick reply, simply use the shortcut instead of typing the complete phrase.

This is how you can make the most out of Instagram DM's by adding cool special effects and saving quick replies.

