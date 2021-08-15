Independence Day 2021 is being celebrated today, marking the 75th Independence Day for our nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at New Delhi's Red Fort and address the nation soon after. His Independence Day speech will begin after the flag hoisting ceremony. Public service broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the speech live from the Red Fort. It will also be livestreamed online through multiple channels. Read on to see the Independence Day speech timings, live telecast, and livestreaming details.

Independence Day 2021 speech timings, livestreaming details

The Independence Day 2021 speech is expected to begin at 7:30am IST on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at Red Fort. You can watch the speech live on TV by switching to Doordarshan's DD National or DD News. Several private news channels including NDTV Group's NDTV India and NDTV 24x7 will also host the live telecast of the speech through Doordarshan. The live telecast will be in a variety of languages.

If you don't have access to your television or are not at home when the annual ceremony is taking place, you can watch the livestream of the Independence Day speech via the YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau (PIB). You can also watch it live on PIB India Twitter account.

Private news outlets will also stream the Independence Day speech live through their YouTube channels.

Although the speech is expected to begin at 7:30am IST, the Independence Day programme will begin at 6:25am IST, according to the livestream scheduled on the Doordarshan National YouTube channel.

Users on mobile phones and desktops will also be able to watch Independence Day live directly on their Web browsers through Google Search, by searching for the term: “India Independence Day.”