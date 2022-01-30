Technology News
How to Enable Paytm Tap to Make NFC Payments on Your Android Smartphone

Here’s how to leave your bank cards at home and make payments with your smartphone.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2022 08:30 IST
How to Enable Paytm Tap to Make NFC Payments on Your Android Smartphone

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonas Leupe

Paytm's Tap to Pay functionality relies on NFC and can be used on Android smartphones

  • Paytm Tap to Pay can be used on Android phones with NFC connectivity
  • Samsung Pay and Google Pay offer similar functionality
  • Tap to Pay transactions above Rs. 5000 require a customer's PIN

Paytm offers different ways for users to make payments, and the fintech company recently added support for a Tap to Pay feature to make bank card payments using their Android smartphones. The feature works in a similar manner as Samsung Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to make purchases at Point of Sale (PoS) machines via NFC. Payments can be made without having to carry debit or credit cards around. The feature also works without an Internet connection, which can come in handy when a smartphone does not have ample network connectivity. iPhone owners will not be able to use the feature, as NFC payments are locked to Apple Pay, which is yet to be launched in India. 

The NFC-based Tap to Pay feature can be used at retail outlets, restaurants, grocery stores and any other location that accepts NFC-enabled card payment machines. Users will have to add their bank cards to the Paytm app, after which the card is ‘tokenised' so it can be used on payment machines. While using the Tap to Pay feature provides the convenience of not carrying bank cards around, another advantage is that the original card details are not shared with a merchant when performing a transaction.

Here's how to quickly set up Tap to Pay functionality on the Paytm app:

  1. Update your Paytm app by visiting the Google Play store. 
  2. Open the Paytm app, then select Tap to Pay.
  3. Tap Add New Card at the bottom, if you do not have any cards saved. 
  4. Enter your card details on the next screen, and tap Proceed to Verify Card.
  5. Make sure to read and accept the card issuer's Terms of Service.
  6. Enter the One Time Password (OTP) to complete activation of Tap to Pay. 


Here's how to make payments using Tap to Pay on your smartphone:

  1. Unlock your smartphone and make sure the NFC is turned on.
  2. Hold your smartphone close to the PoS machine, near the contactless payment logo.
  3. Do not remove your smartphone until the transaction is completed.
  4. For transactions above Rs. 5000, enter your PIN on the PoS machine.
  5. Check your smartphone screen for a message informing you of a successful transaction. 
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Belgian MP Christophe De Beukelaer Converts Salary Into Bitcoin, Becomes First in Europe to Do So
Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch With Alexa Support, Over 100 Watch Faces Launched in India
