How to Enable Paytm Tap to Make NFC Payments on Your Android Smartphone

Paytm offers different ways for users to make payments, and the fintech company recently added support for a Tap to Pay feature to make bank card payments using their Android smartphones. The feature works in a similar manner as Samsung Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to make purchases at Point of Sale (PoS) machines via NFC. Payments can be made without having to carry debit or credit cards around. The feature also works without an Internet connection, which can come in handy when a smartphone does not have ample network connectivity. iPhone owners will not be able to use the feature, as NFC payments are locked to Apple Pay, which is yet to be launched in India.

The NFC-based Tap to Pay feature can be used at retail outlets, restaurants, grocery stores and any other location that accepts NFC-enabled card payment machines. Users will have to add their bank cards to the Paytm app, after which the card is ‘tokenised' so it can be used on payment machines. While using the Tap to Pay feature provides the convenience of not carrying bank cards around, another advantage is that the original card details are not shared with a merchant when performing a transaction.

Here's how to quickly set up Tap to Pay functionality on the Paytm app: Update your Paytm app by visiting the Google Play store. Open the Paytm app, then select Tap to Pay. Tap Add New Card at the bottom, if you do not have any cards saved. Enter your card details on the next screen, and tap Proceed to Verify Card. Make sure to read and accept the card issuer's Terms of Service. Enter the One Time Password (OTP) to complete activation of Tap to Pay.



Here's how to make payments using Tap to Pay on your smartphone: