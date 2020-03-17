Technology News
WhatsApp: How to See Deleted Messages on Android

There’s no such workaround for iPhone as of now.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 17 March 2020 18:09 IST
WhatsApp deleted messages can be seen via a third-party app.

Highlights
  • There’s a way to read WhatsApp messages deleted by others
  • You’ll need to download an app from Google Play to do this
  • This method does not work on iOS

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world right now. The Facebook-owned company in 2017 released a feature that allows people to delete their own messages from WhatsApp. Using this feature removes photos, videos, or messages completely from WhatsApp, which means that no one, including you, can see these messages after they are deleted. However, there is a way to see deleted messages on WhatsApp and we'll get to that shortly.

In case you are planning on using this guide to reveal deleted messages, please remember that there's always a price to pay to access WhatsApp features that are not officially supported. In this case, the method we're suggesting will expose all of your notifications including OTPs and bank balance details, to a third-party app, and we can't guarantee that this data will remain private. Please use this method at your own risk, and only if seeing WhatsApp messages others have deleted is absolutely essential to you.

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages

Whenever someone deletes a WhatsApp message, in the chat it shows a message that reads, ‘This message was deleted'. If you have an Android smartphone, follow these steps to see deleted messages.

  1. Download and install WhatsRemoved+ from Google Play.
  2. Once downloaded, open the app and finish setting it up by granting access to all the permissions the app asks for.
  3. After granting the permissions, go back the app and now you'll be asked to select the app/ apps of which you want to save the notifications and detect changes. From the list below, select WhatsApp and tap Next.
  4. On the next screen tap Yes, Save Files followed by tapping Allow. This will finish setting up the app and it will be ready for use.
  5. From then on every notification that you receive on WhatsApp, including the deleted messages will be present on WhatsRemoved+ app. All you need to do is to open the app and from the top bar select WhatsApp.

There's no such app available for iOS, which is good for your privacy but not good if you need to see deleted WhatsApp messages.

We came across a lot of apps on the Google Play but none of them was as good as WhatsRemoved+. This app does the job just fine but it has way too many ads, which you can remove if you are willing to pay a one-time fee of Rs. 100.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsRemoved, Android, Google Play
