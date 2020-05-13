WhatsApp has a tonne of good features but one thing that's still missing is the ability to schedule WhatsApp messages. If you want to remember to wish someone on their birthday or just want to send a message during working hours instead of pinging someone in the middle of the night, scheduling messages helps a lot. There are ways to schedule messages on WhatsApp on both Android and iPhone, but both are workarounds since this feature is not officially supported on WhatsApp.
Since the methods we're suggesting are workarounds, there are some limitations, which we'll explain in a bit. Here's how to schedule messages on WhatsApp on Android and iPhone.
As we have mentioned above, WhatsApp doesn't have an official feature to schedule messages. However, if you are using an Android smartphone, you can schedule messages on WhatsApp with the help of several third-party apps. Yes, there are several third-party apps out there that promise to do the job, but there's only one — SKEDit — that does it perfectly. Follow these steps to know how to schedule WhatsApp message on Android:
Unlike Android, there isn't any third-party app available on iOS through which you can schedule WhatsApp messages. However, there's another way to do this process on iPhone through Siri Shortcuts, an Apple app that will rely on automation to send your WhatsApp message at a scheduled time. Here's what you need to do to schedule WhatsApp messages on iPhone.
One more thing to note is that you can only schedule WhatsApp messages for up to a week, which is kind of a bummer but at least now you know to at least how to schedule a message for up to a week.
If that's too short a limit for you, you can always try this one. This is one of the most complex Siri Shortcuts we've ever come across but it does schedule WhatsApp messages for any date and time if you configure it properly. It worked well on one of our iPhones but kept crashing on the other, so your mileage may vary with this one. However, we were able to schedule a message using both methods so you can choose the one you like.
