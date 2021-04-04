Technology News
How to Scan Paytm QR Code From Gallery on iPhone: Follow These Steps

Before proceeding, make sure you’re not sending money to a stranger using the Paytm QR code you received through social media.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 April 2021 14:35 IST
How to Scan Paytm QR Code From Gallery on iPhone: Follow These Steps

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Paytm

Paytm QR code payments have become popular across India

  • Paytm lets you scan QR code from images stored in your gallery
  • iPhone users just need to go to the Pay section of the Paytm app
  • Paytm requires camera access on your iPhone to scan QR code

Paytm QR code lets you wirelessly transfer money by simply scanning them, without requiring to enter the phone number or any other details of the recipient. However, not many people know that the Paytm app lets you scan QR codes not only by using the camera but also from the photo gallery of your iPhone. This means that you can scan a Paytm QR code even if you don't have access to that code physically. It makes things easier if you want to send money to someone's Paytm account but don't have their phone number handy.

Many shops across India nowadays have a Paytm QR code to accept cashless payments. Paytm also lets individuals share the QR code to receive money from others. But if you don't have the physical access to the Paytm QR code, you can scan them on your iPhone through your photo gallery.

How to scan a Paytm QR code from the gallery in your iPhone

Before beginning with the procedure to scan a Paytm QR code from the gallery in your iPhone, it is worth pointing out that you need to grant camera access to the Paytm app. It is also important to note that you should not send money to a stranger using the QR code you received through a social media site or via an instant messaging app as it might just be a scam.

  1. Open the Paytm app on your iPhone.
  2. Go to the Pay option from the homescreen.
  3. Press the gallery icon — available next to the torch button — on the right-hand side of the camera viewfinder.
  4. Now, select one of the images from your gallery that has the required Paytm QR code.
  5. Paytm will now show you a pop-up message asking you to confirm the payment. Tap the Ok Got It button to proceed.

You'll reach the payment screen once the scanning is completed. Make sure that you've verified the name of the person and the account to which you're about to send your money before conducting a transaction.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
