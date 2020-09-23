Using a GIF adds a fun element to your Instagram story
Reposting lets you reshare others’ post on Instagram
Adding elements in your Instagram story increases audience engagement
You can choose a custom background colour for your Instagram story
Reposting a story on Instagram lets you share other peoples' posts as your own. You can do this for photos and videos in which you've been mentioned or not, and in this article we are going to give you two methods that let you do so. Besides telling you how to repost an Instagram story, we have also compiled a list of some amazing tips to spice up your Instagram stories.
Instagram: How to repost a story
The first method to repost a story on Instagram is the easiest. To repost someone's photo or video as your Instagram story, follow these steps.
Open Instagram and select the photo or video that you want to repost.
Hit the Share icon right below the post > tap Add Post to Your Story > tap Your story.
Follow these steps to repost from a user's profile who has disabled the option for sharing their photos or videos. However, it is always recommended to always ask for permission before sharing anyone's Instagram post. With that being said, here's what you need to do.
Aman RashidEmail Aman
