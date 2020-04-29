If you've ever got a bank statement or a phone bill as a PDF file, you know that most of these are password protected. This is because these PDF files contain private and sensitive information that needs password protection. Remembering every single PDF password is a big hassle, particularly if you just want to save these documents to send to your CA to file tax returns. To save them the trouble you can easily remove password from PDF files. Now you should note that removing password from PDF files requires you to know the password first.
Before we go ahead and tell you the methods for removing the password from a PDF file, we would like to point out that these methods are just meant to help you access PDF files in a much more convenient manner. You can only remove password from PDF file if you already know the password. With that said, follow this guide as we tell you how to remove password from PDF.
Practically speaking, many of us mostly access PDF files on our computers, but that's not necessarily the case every time. Sometime you might just have your smartphone handy and you'll need to access PDF files on the go. In that case, it could turn out to quite irritating if you have to enter the PDF password again and again. Good news is that there's a way to get rid of that as well. If you're using an Android smartphone, follow these steps to remove password from PDF.
You can remove password from PDF on iOS. This requires an app called PDF Expert, which is a free download but the password removal feature is a part of a paid subscription. Thankfully there's a free trial for one week, so you can get the job done with that easily. The PDF Expert Pro subscription costs Rs. 4,099 per year, but if you can remove passwords from all your PDF files within a week, you can cancel the subscription without paying (open the App Store > tap your profile picture > Subscriptions > select PDF Expert and then Cancel). If you're fine with that, go ahead and follow these steps.
By far this is the easiest method for removing a password from a PDF file. For this to work, all you need is either a PC or a Mac with the Google Chrome browser installed and you're good to go. Just follow these steps:
If you have a Mac and don't want to use a browser to remove password from PDF, you can try an alternative. Follow these steps:
If you want to remove password from PDF on Windows 10 or Mac, you can use Google Chrome to do it. In case you want to do this via Adobe Acrobat DC, you'll have to purchase the full version of Adobe Acrobat DC. The service will cost you Rs. 1,014 per month if you commit to an annual contract or if you want to use it for a month or two, you can pay Rs. 1,691 per month. Once that's done, follow these steps:
By following these simple steps you will be able to remove password from PDF files. We understand that it can quite be frustrating at times when you need to enter your password time and again, but you should know that this is only done to save and protect your personal data from the prying eyes on the internet. However, if this is how you prefer things, now you know what to do.
For more tutorials visit our How To section.
Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement