Google Meet competes against Zoom, Microsoft Teams, JioMeet and other video conferencing apps. Recently, Google began rolling out a feature that integrated the Google Meet button in the company's mail app, Gmail. This allowed users to start a meeting on Google Meet by simply clicking a button right next to the Mail button in Gmail for both Android and iOS.

However, if you don't like this change and want Google Meet and Gmail to work as separate apps, there's a way to get rid of Meet in Gmail. Follow this guide as we tell you how to remove the Google Meet tab from your Gmail inbox. ‘

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail

Before we start, you should know that not all users can see the Google Meet tab in the Gmail app on their respective Android phones or iPhones because, as of now, the Google Meet tab is only appearing for those who have paid G Suite account on their devices. However, if you're using Gmail on a computer browser, the Meet tab can be found on the left, sitting right above Hangouts. Follow these steps to remove Google Meet from Gmail.

Remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app on Android and iOS

If you're using the Gmail app on your Android phone or iPhone, and you want to disable the Google Meet tab in your inbox, follow these steps.

Open Gmail on your phone > tap the hamburger icon > go to Settings. Tap your email address to go ahead. You'll need to individually disable the Meet tab for each of your email addresses, if in case you've multiple accounts. Now, scroll down and locate the Meet tab > uncheck Show the Meet tab for video calling. With this done, your Gmail app will revert to its old design.

Remove Google Meet tab from Gmail for Web

Follow these steps to remove the Meet tab in Gmail for the web.

On a computer, open Gmail > hit the cog icon to go to Settings > click See all settings. Click Chat and Meet > enable Hide the Meet section in the main menu. That's it, you won't see the Meet tab residing over Hangouts anymore.

By following these simple steps, you can remove the Google Meet tab from Gmail and revert to its old design.

