Google Meet competes against Zoom, Microsoft Teams, JioMeet and other video conferencing apps. Recently, Google began rolling out a feature that integrated the Google Meet button in the company's mail app, Gmail. This allowed users to start a meeting on Google Meet by simply clicking a button right next to the Mail button in Gmail for both Android and iOS.
However, if you don't like this change and want Google Meet and Gmail to work as separate apps, there's a way to get rid of Meet in Gmail. Follow this guide as we tell you how to remove the Google Meet tab from your Gmail inbox. ‘
Before we start, you should know that not all users can see the Google Meet tab in the Gmail app on their respective Android phones or iPhones because, as of now, the Google Meet tab is only appearing for those who have paid G Suite account on their devices. However, if you're using Gmail on a computer browser, the Meet tab can be found on the left, sitting right above Hangouts. Follow these steps to remove Google Meet from Gmail.
If you're using the Gmail app on your Android phone or iPhone, and you want to disable the Google Meet tab in your inbox, follow these steps.
Follow these steps to remove the Meet tab in Gmail for the web.
By following these simple steps, you can remove the Google Meet tab from Gmail and revert to its old design.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement