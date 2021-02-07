Technology News
Remove Background From Image: 3 Simple Ways to Get Rid of Backgrounds in Your Photos

You no longer need to have in-depth knowledge of Photoshop to remove backgrounds from your photos. Use these steps to remove backgrounds with one tap.

By Shubham Raheja | Updated: 7 February 2021 11:24 IST
You can remove backgrounds from photos with just one tap using online and offline methods.

Highlights
  • Remove.bg is a website that lets you remove backgrounds with one click
  • Background Erase ~ Stickers is an iOS app that lets you do the same
  • Photoshop CC 2020 uses machine learning to remove backgrounds

Removing background from images used to be a daunting task. You had to use a software such as Photoshop, and then use some complicated tools and to get a decent final result, you'd have to expend a lot of effort and time. But not anymore, because now we have online platforms that do the hard work for us, thanks to machine learning.

In this guide, we will tell you three methods that you can use on any device, be it an Android or iOS smartphone or a Mac and even a PC, that will help you remove backgrounds from your images.

 

1. remove.bg: Remove background in one click

This method works on PCs, Macs and even on Android smartphones (in the form of an app). For PCs and Macs:

  1. Open remove.bg on a browser.
  2. Either click on Upload Image or just drag an image on the webpage.
  3. After a few seconds, you will end up with a decently separated photo. If you think the image is not well separated, you can click on Edit > Erase/Restore to make some finer adjustments.
  4. Click Download and select the destination to save your image.

This website is also available in the form of an Android app. It works in a similar fashion:

  1. Download and open the app.
  2. Tap Upload > give the app permission to access your images and files > Pick an image.
  3. Just like the website, you'll soon have a separated image. You can also make finer adjustments using the same steps as the website.

Both the website and the app require a working internet connection to give you an edited image.

2. Background Erase ~ Stickers: Remove background from image on iPhone and iPad

Background Erase ~ Stickers is a free app that removes backgrounds from photos on iOS devices with minimal intervention and no watermarks. To use it:

  1. Download and open the app.
  2. Tap Load a new Photo > give the app permission to access your images > select a photo.
  3. Crop your photo so that only the subject remains in the frame and then tap Done > Done > Save.

This app doesn't require a working internet connection.

3. Photoshop CC 20 remove background from image

If you want to remove backgrounds from images on Photoshop without using the Lasso tool or any other complicated actions, there's now a one stop solution. Photoshop CC 2020 has its own machine learning feature called Adobe Sensei which helps you remove the background of an image with a very few clicks. To try it out:

  1. Open Photoshop > File > Load an Image.
  2. Click on Window > Properties.
  3. Here, you'll find an option called Remove Background. Click on that will remove the background from your image.
  4. You can either add another background using another layer, or save the image by clicking on File > Save As > .png image format.
  5. You can then choose how much compression you want.

Further reading: remove.bg, Adobe Photoshop, Android, IOS
Shubham Raheja
Shubham Raheja is a video producer for Gadgets 360. He has three years of experience as a video producer and content writer. Although he's been around only for a few years in the industry, he has done all sorts of jobs, including writing, editing, motion graphics, shooting, anchoring and even fetching tea for the bosses. When he's not referring to himself in third person, he talks in Formula 1 memes and fanboys about John Mayer. He can be contacted via his weird username @akkaasd across ...More
