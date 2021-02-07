Removing background from images used to be a daunting task. You had to use a software such as Photoshop, and then use some complicated tools and to get a decent final result, you'd have to expend a lot of effort and time. But not anymore, because now we have online platforms that do the hard work for us, thanks to machine learning.
In this guide, we will tell you three methods that you can use on any device, be it an Android or iOS smartphone or a Mac and even a PC, that will help you remove backgrounds from your images.
This method works on PCs, Macs and even on Android smartphones (in the form of an app). For PCs and Macs:
This website is also available in the form of an Android app. It works in a similar fashion:
Both the website and the app require a working internet connection to give you an edited image.
Background Erase ~ Stickers is a free app that removes backgrounds from photos on iOS devices with minimal intervention and no watermarks. To use it:
This app doesn't require a working internet connection.
If you want to remove backgrounds from images on Photoshop without using the Lasso tool or any other complicated actions, there's now a one stop solution. Photoshop CC 2020 has its own machine learning feature called Adobe Sensei which helps you remove the background of an image with a very few clicks. To try it out:
