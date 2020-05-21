Ludo King has emerged as one of the most popular board games that you can play on your smartphones right now. Ludo King is the digital version of the popular board game, Ludo. We are sure many of you enjoy playing Ludo King with your friends and family but did you know that you can play Ludo King on your laptop as well? Yes, you read that right. You can easily play Ludo King on laptop. There are multiple methods that let you do this, so keep reading if you want to play Ludo King on your laptop.
Before we go ahead and tell you how to play Ludo King on your laptop, note that regardless of the OS you're using, be it macOS or Windows, there are two ways through which you can play this classic board game on your laptop.
The first method we are going to talk about involves using your Facebook account. This method works on both macOS and Windows, since you'll be playing the game on the laptop's browser. Follow these steps to get started:
The second method to play Ludo King on your laptop involves downloading Bluestacks on your macOS or Windows. Bluestacks is one of the most popular Android emulators, which lets you run Android apps on your PC. To get started, follow these steps:
By following these simple methods, you can enjoy playing Ludo King with your friends and family, that too on the bigger screen of your laptop.
