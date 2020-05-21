Ludo King has emerged as one of the most popular board games that you can play on your smartphones right now. Ludo King is the digital version of the popular board game, Ludo. We are sure many of you enjoy playing Ludo King with your friends and family but did you know that you can play Ludo King on your laptop as well? Yes, you read that right. You can easily play Ludo King on laptop. There are multiple methods that let you do this, so keep reading if you want to play Ludo King on your laptop.

Before we go ahead and tell you how to play Ludo King on your laptop, note that regardless of the OS you're using, be it macOS or Windows, there are two ways through which you can play this classic board game on your laptop.

How to play Ludo King on laptop via Facebook The first method we are going to talk about involves using your Facebook account. This method works on both macOS and Windows, since you'll be playing the game on the laptop's browser. Follow these steps to get started: Here’s How to Play Ludo King With Friends Online Visit the Ludo King website on your Mac or Windows machine. Once the website is loaded, click Play Now. Doing this will automatically redirect you to Facebook. Now, log in to your Facebook account. This will take you to the Ludo King game screen and you can begin playing. Alternatively, you can also download Ludo King from the Windows Store if you have Windows 10.

How to play Ludo King on laptop via Bluestacks

The second method to play Ludo King on your laptop involves downloading Bluestacks on your macOS or Windows. Bluestacks is one of the most popular Android emulators, which lets you run Android apps on your PC. To get started, follow these steps:

Visit the Bluestacks website on macOS or Windows. Click the green Download Bluestacks button and install the app on your computer. Once Bluestacks is installed, follow the on-screen prompts to set it up. After you've set up Bluestacks, go to the Google Play Store, search for Ludo King and install it. Click Open to start the game. From the next time whenever you want to play Ludo King, just open Bluestacks and you'll find the game right there on the My Apps page.

By following these simple methods, you can enjoy playing Ludo King with your friends and family, that too on the bigger screen of your laptop.

