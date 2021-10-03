How to Permanently Hide Chats in WhatsApp

WhatsApp now allows you to permanently hide chats by archiving them, even if new messages come in that conversation. This feature from the Facebook-owned messaging company is a great way of shutting off unwanted conversations, and keeping them from showing up in your main list of chats. The Archive folder essentially allows users to ignore a group or person without having to block them.

Up until very recently, WhatsApp allowed users to Archive chats that kept them hidden until a new message comes on the group, which then automatically unarchived it. In July, WhatsApp announced the rollout of its new Archived Chats settings that will allow users to keep their archived chats muted even when they receive a new message in an archived message thread. This means that all your archived chats will stay tucked away permanently unless you choose to manually unarchive them.