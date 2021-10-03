Technology News
loading

How to Permanently Hide Chats in WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now allow users to permanently hide chats, with new Archived Chat settings.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 October 2021 09:30 IST
How to Permanently Hide Chats in WhatsApp

WhatsApp will not bring these archived chats on the main feed even if a new message appears

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can archive individual and group chats both
  • Archived section sits on top of the chat feed
  • Archived settings were recently changed based on user feedback

WhatsApp now allows you to permanently hide chats by archiving them, even if new messages come in that conversation. This feature from the Facebook-owned messaging company is a great way of shutting off unwanted conversations, and keeping them from showing up in your main list of chats. The Archive folder essentially allows users to ignore a group or person without having to block them.

Up until very recently, WhatsApp allowed users to Archive chats that kept them hidden until a new message comes on the group, which then automatically unarchived it. In July, WhatsApp announced the rollout of its new Archived Chats settings that will allow users to keep their archived chats muted even when they receive a new message in an archived message thread. This means that all your archived chats will stay tucked away permanently unless you choose to manually unarchive them.

How to permanently hide chats on WhatsApp

The new Archived settings allow users to archive less important conversations keeping them hidden on the main chat list. Users will not receive notifications for archived chats unless you are mentioned or replied to. Both individual and group chats can be archived, and this can be accesses any time in the Archived section. To hide chats, follow the simple steps below:

  1. Open WhatsApp, select the chat that you want to archive. It can be a group or an individual chat.
  2. Three options will appear on top. Pin, Mute, and Archive (downward arrow facing icon). Click on the Archive button.
  3. The Archived section will show up on the top of your chat feed. You can go into the section and see your hidden chats at any time. Users can easily unarchive the chat by selecting the chat and clicking on the Unarchive option (upward arrow facing icon) on top.
  4. If you want to archive all chats, go to the chats tab and tap on More > Settings. Tap on Chats > Chat History > Archive all chats.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Hide Chats, WhatsApp Archive Chats
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Others Get Discounts During Xiaomi’s ‘Mi With Diwali’ Sale

Related Stories

How to Permanently Hide Chats in WhatsApp
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  7. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Go on Sale With Amazon, Flipkart Discounts
  9. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  10. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
#Latest Stories
  1. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  2. OnePlus Phones, TV Models Get Big Discounts in Diwali Sale: All Details
  3. ISRO's Commercial Arm NSIL Announces First 'Demand-Driven' Satellite Mission
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Get Winter Ready With Discounts on Heaters, Radiators, Electric Blankets
  5. TikTok, PUBG Mobile Top-Earning, Most Downloaded Apps Worldwide in Q3 2021: Sensor Tower
  6. US Lawsuit Blames Hospital Under Cyberattack for Baby’s Death
  7. Amazon Settles With 2 Employees It Fired Last Year
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Go on Sale in India With Amazon, Flipkart Festive Discounts
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances
  10. Google Pay App Won’t Be Getting Mobile Banking, Company Pulls Plug on Plex
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com