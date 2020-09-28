If your workflow involves storing sensitive information on Microsoft Word or other Office apps, you might want to consider password protecting your documents. For instance, you might have to store a Word document containing sensitive information in a public folder for others to easily access. In this case, you probably should encrypt the file and share the password only with those who need to access the document. Follow this guide as we tell you how to password protect a Word document.
It is always recommended to put a secure password on your documents that contain sensitive information. Now, follow these steps to password protect your Word document on Windows.
Follow these steps to put a password in a Word document on a Mac.
This is how you can encrypt your document in Microsoft Word, so that if anyone tries to break in into your account, they will not be able to steal your sensitive information. Besides, you can repeat these same steps on a PC or Mac to password protect a PowerPoint presentation or even an Excel Workbook.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement