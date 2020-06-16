Technology News
loading

How to Merge PDF Files on Computer, Phone: Easy Steps

Combining PDF files makes it easier to share them.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 16 June 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Merge PDF Files on Computer, Phone: Easy Steps

You can easily combine PDFs online and offline

Highlights
  • Learn how to merge multiple PDF files
  • These methods are absolutely free
  • Works on both computers and smartphones

There are a bunch of methods that let you combine PDF files. After all, merging PDF files solves quite a few problems, one of them being the ability to share multiple PDF documents in one. This way you don't have to open the files one by one, then close and repeat. In this article, we'll show you how to merge PDF files on your computer and smartphone.

Merge PDF online

The first method we are suggesting doesn't require you to install any third-party app on your device. This method is absolutely free and it works online for all major platforms, i.e. Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS. Now, follow these steps.

  1. On your computer or smartphone, visit ilovepdf.com and select the first option, Merge PDF.
  2. On the next page, you'll be asked to select the PDF files you'd want to merge, go ahead.
  3. After selecting your files, select Choose > hit Merge PDF.
  4. On the next page, you'll get a prompt that your files have been merged. Hit Download Merged PDF to go ahead.

Merge PDF on Android

If you're an Android user, you'll be glad to know that there are many apps on the Google Play that let you merge PDF files for free. We tried PDFelement and found it to be among the best. Follow these steps to merge PDF files on your Android phone.

  1. Go to Google Play and download and install PDFelement by Wondershare. After the app is installed, open it and the first thing you'll need to do is configure it.
  2. Tap on Configure > Allow access to the Downloads folder. This will set this folder as an authorized path.
  3. Go back to the main menu and tap the hamburger icon in the top left. Next, tap Merge documents > tap the + icon that you see up top > hit Authorized path.
  4. Select the PDF files you wish to merge. Repeat the process by tapping the + icon and selecting multiple files.
  5. Once you're done selecting, tap the merge button in the bottom right corner to start the process.
  6. After the merging is done successfully, tap save > tap authorized path > edit the name at the bottom and hit Create.
  7. Your file will then be saved on your phone.

Merge PDF on Mac

By far, this is one of the easiest methods that let you merge PDF files. If you own a Mac, follow these steps.

  1. Go to Finder and open the folder where your PDF files are saved.
  2. After that, select the PDF files that you wish to merge > right-click > click Quick Actions > and select Create PDF.
  3. This will create your merged PDF file.

Merge PDF on iPhone, iPad

Similar to Mac, there's a native way on your iOS device to merge PDF files. This one's also pretty easy and straightforward. Here's how to do it.

  1. Open the Files app on your iOS device and locate the PDF files you want to merge.
  2. Tap Select at the top > mark the PDF files > tap the three-dots icon in the bottom-right corner > tap Create PDF. That's it.

These were some of the easy methods that let you easily merge PDF files on your computer and smartphone for free.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PDF, Merge PDF, Windows 10, macOS, Android, iOS, iPhone, iPad
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More
Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb
HRD Ministry Working on SOPs for Online Classes With Aim to Address Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide

Related Stories

How to Merge PDF Files on Computer, Phone: Easy Steps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  4. OnePlus' Next Budget Phone Will Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  5. HTC Desire 20 Pro, HTC U20 5G Phones With Hole-Punch Display Launched
  6. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  8. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Recharge Plan Expanded to All Telecom Circles
  9. Samsung Launches Frame TV 2020 Lineup in India
  10. OnePlus Budget TV Displays Will Have Good Colour Accuracy, CEO Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Deploys AI-Based Tech to Maintain Social Distancing at Its Facilities
  2. Motorola Edge+ Facing Display Issues, Some Users Complain
  3. Germany Launches Coronavirus App as EU Eyes Travel Revival
  4. Pinterest Policy Officials Leave Company, Alleging Racial Discrimination
  5. Walmart Partners With Shopify to Expand E-Commerce 'Marketplace'
  6. HRD Ministry Working on SOPs for Online Classes With Aim to Address Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
  7. Philips Hue A21 Smart Bulb Debuts With Light Output Equivalent to 100W Bulb
  8. EU Member States Agree Specs for Coronavirus App Interoperability
  9. Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 Recharge Plan Now Available in All Telecom Circles Across India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Specifications Leaked, ECG Sensor and Rotating Bezel Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com