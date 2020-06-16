There are a bunch of methods that let you combine PDF files. After all, merging PDF files solves quite a few problems, one of them being the ability to share multiple PDF documents in one. This way you don't have to open the files one by one, then close and repeat. In this article, we'll show you how to merge PDF files on your computer and smartphone.
Merge PDF online
The first method we are suggesting doesn't require you to install any third-party app on your device. This method is absolutely free and it works online for all major platforms, i.e. Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS. Now, follow these steps.
On your computer or smartphone, visit ilovepdf.com and select the first option, Merge PDF.
On the next page, you'll be asked to select the PDF files you'd want to merge, go ahead.
After selecting your files, select Choose > hit Merge PDF.
On the next page, you'll get a prompt that your files have been merged. Hit Download Merged PDF to go ahead.
Merge PDF on Android
If you're an Android user, you'll be glad to know that there are many apps on the Google Play that let you merge PDF files for free. We tried PDFelement and found it to be among the best. Follow these steps to merge PDF files on your Android phone.
