COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise once again in India, and an efficient vaccination drive has become more important than before. Currently, the government is in the third phase of its vaccination drive and has approved shots administration for all citizens above the age of 45. At private hospitals, one COVID-19 vaccine shot costs Rs. 250, whereas government hospitals are offering it for free. There are two types of vaccines that have been given approval in India – Covaxin and Covishield. In order to find the nearest vaccination centre, eligible citizens can head to the CoWIN portal or the MapMyIndia online site.

How to find nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre Covaxin and Covishield are being used in India as part of the current vaccination drive. Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Covishield, on the other hand, has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). To find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre, users can either head to the CoWIN portal or the MapMyIndia site. Follow the steps below to find your nearest vaccination centre. MapmyIndia Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Search Feature in India Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center. Head to cowin.gov.in . Scroll down on the home page and look for the section India's map is embedded in this section and you can scroll into your region to see the vaccination centres there. For a more refined search, tap on current location in the tab placed next to the map and press Go. You could also enter your pin code to get all the vaccination centres in that area. The list includes the name of the hospitals and vaccination centres near you. It gives you the full address of the centre and has a Get Direction button that opens up directions on how to get there on the MapMyIndia portal. You could alternatively also head to the MapmyIndia web portal or download the MapmyIndia Move app Register to gain access to all the features on the site. Once logged in, press current location in the search box or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India — a precise pin code representing the doorstep of any place. Click on Vaccination Centres option in the left menu. The platform will offer a list of options nearby and its distance from your location. The addresses are pinned on the map with an injection logo, depicting that it is a registered vaccine centre. Click on Get Directions to further get exact turn-by-turn directions and real-time navigation to that vaccine centre.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.