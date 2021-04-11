Finding an Aadhaar Seva Kendra becomes important if you want to enrol for Aadhaar for yourself or any of your family members. You also need to visit your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra to update your existing Aadhaar with the new mobile number or address. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided easy ways to find your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra aka Aadhaar Enrolment Centre online. You can also find your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra directly from your mobile device.

The UIDAI has made it easy for citizens to locate their nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra. There are already thousands of Aadhaar Kendras that are being run by banks, post offices, state governments, and government departments across the country. The number is also increasing with the launch of new Aadhaar Seva Kendras to help citizens enrol and update their details.

Here, we are providing details on how you can find your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online.

How to find nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online Before getting started with the process of finding your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online, it is important to know that Aadhaar Seva Kendras are open seven days a week from 9:30am to 5:30pm IST. The UIDAI website also notes that all Aadhaar Seva Kendras are wheelchair friendly and have special provisions to service the elderly and specially abled. Visit the UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/). Go to the My Aadhaar section and then click on the Get Aadhaar option. Now, click on the Locate an Enrolment Center link. You will now get the options to locate your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment Centre by entering your state, postal (PIN) code, or locality, city, or district name. Once the details are entered on the form, type the auto-generated CAPTCHA. Now, click on the Locate a Centre button.

You can also directly go to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra search section by visiting its dedicated webpage.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.