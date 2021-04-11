Technology News
loading

How to Find Nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra Online

The UIDAI website lets you locate your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 April 2021 14:45 IST
How to Find Nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra Online

You can go to the UIDAI website and enter your locality details to find your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra

Highlights
  • Aadhaar Seva Kendras are open 7 days a week
  • UIDAI has a dedicated section on its site to find nearby centre
  • Aadhaar Seva Kendras open from 9:30am to 5:30pm IST

Finding an Aadhaar Seva Kendra becomes important if you want to enrol for Aadhaar for yourself or any of your family members. You also need to visit your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra to update your existing Aadhaar with the new mobile number or address. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided easy ways to find your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra aka Aadhaar Enrolment Centre online. You can also find your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra directly from your mobile device.

The UIDAI has made it easy for citizens to locate their nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra. There are already thousands of Aadhaar Kendras that are being run by banks, post offices, state governments, and government departments across the country. The number is also increasing with the launch of new Aadhaar Seva Kendras to help citizens enrol and update their details.

Here, we are providing details on how you can find your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online.

How to find nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online

Before getting started with the process of finding your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra online, it is important to know that Aadhaar Seva Kendras are open seven days a week from 9:30am to 5:30pm IST. The UIDAI website also notes that all Aadhaar Seva Kendras are wheelchair friendly and have special provisions to service the elderly and specially abled.

  1. Visit the UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).
  2. Go to the My Aadhaar section and then click on the Get Aadhaar option.
  3. Now, click on the Locate an Enrolment Center link.
  4. You will now get the options to locate your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrolment Centre by entering your state, postal (PIN) code, or locality, city, or district name.
  5. Once the details are entered on the form, type the auto-generated CAPTCHA.
  6. Now, click on the Locate a Centre button.

You can also directly go to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra search section by visiting its dedicated webpage.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Aadhaar Enrolment Center, Aadhaar, UIDAI
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Why Did LG Eventually Say ‘Goodbye’ to the Smartphone Market?
Alibaba Group Fined Record $2.75 Billion for Anti-Monopoly Violations in China
How to Find Nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8 5G to Launch on April 21, Specifications Teased
  2. HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  3. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  4. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan Reintroduced for 90 Days
  5. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
  6. Redmi Note 10 Users in India Facing Touchscreen, Screen Flickering Issues
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. iPhone 12 Is the Best-Selling Smartphone of January 2021: Counterpoint
  9. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord LE Announced With All-New Finish — But Only One Unit
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online
  2. Realme 8 5G Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Teased in a Video
  3. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Ready for First Flight
  4. HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  5. Facebook to Turn Menlo Park Headquarters Into COVID-19 Vaccination Site
  6. iPhone 12 Becomes Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in January 2021: Counterpoint
  7. Uber, Lyft Offer COVID-19 Vaccination for Drivers, Free Rides to Vaccine Centres for Customers
  8. Apple Criticised by US Senators for Refusing to Testify on Antitrust Concerns
  9. Google Pixel 5a 5G Confirmed After Rumours of Cancellation, Launch Limited to US and Japan
  10. Facebook Delivers Gender-Biased Job Advertisements, Says US Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com