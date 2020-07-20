Microsoft Excel is by far the most well-known app out there for creating spreadsheets. Now Excel files look rather innocuous at first with rows and columns full of data, but seasoned Excel users know that the app has some insanely powerful tools that perform some extremely advanced functions. One of the ways to do this is by enabling macros in Excel to reduce manual data entry and to let Excel do what it's best at. In this guide, we'll tell you what macros are, how to enable macros in Microsoft Excel and how to use them to enhance your workflow.
Before we tell you how to enable macros, it is important to know what a macro is in Microsoft Excel. In simple terms, a macro lets you automate repeated tasks such as calculating the sum total of marks of students in different subjects. For instance, you have a spreadsheet consisting of a list of students with their scores listed in different subjects. Now, instead of calculating the total marks of each student one by one, you can record a macro by performing the task on one student and then you can easily automate the same thing with other students by simply running the macro.
Of course, macros are really useful and they make our life easier by automating repeated tasks yet there are huge security risks involved while running macros from unverified sources. While it should be absolutely fine running a macro that you created yourself, the same can't be said for the ones you download online. You should understand that a malicious macro can even delete important files stored on your computer. There's always a security risk involved when you turn on the enable all macros setting. That's why it is always advised to enable macros whenever they are needed and naturally you should keep them disabled when not in use.
Now, let us learn how to enable macros in Microsoft Excel. Follow these steps.
That's how you can enable macros in Microsoft Excel.
