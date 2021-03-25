Technology News
loading

How to Enable Fall Detection on the Apple Watch

Fall Detection can be a life-saving feature, but it's not enabled by default.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 25 March 2021 19:47 IST
How to Enable Fall Detection on the Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India starts at Rs. 40,900

Highlights
  • Fall Detection can detect when you've had a hard fall and need help
  • It automatically alerts your emergency contacts and emergency services
  • You need to enable it manually on your Apple Watch

Fall Detection is a crucial Apple Watch feature that has already saved many lives. It detects when you've had a hard fall, and if you are immobile for a minute after the fall, it'll automatically contact emergency services. Fall Detection is not enabled by default though, so we're going to show you how to make the most of this.

Does my Apple Watch support Fall Detection?

Fall Detection works on Apple Watch Series 4 or newer Apple Watch models. That includes Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.

How to Set Up Fall Detection on Apple Watch

If you have one of the Apple Watch models mentioned above, let's start setting up Fall Detection.

  1. Go to the Watch app on your iPhone.
  2. Head over to the My Watch tab.
  3. Tap Emergency SOS.
  4. Enable Fall Detection.

While this will enable Fall Detection, you need to set up your Medical ID to make sure that your Apple Watch can contact emergency services. This is where you can add people close to you as your emergency contacts as well, and these people will receive a text stating that you've called emergency services along with your location at the time of making the call. Follow these steps.

  1. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Health > Medical ID.
  2. Now tap Create Medical ID.
  3. Tap add emergency contact and select the contacts that you want to ping in case of an emergency.

With that done, there's just one more step involved in making sure that your Apple Watch can contact emergency services. Follow these steps.

  1. On your Apple Watch, go to Settings > Passcode.
  2. Now you need to enable Wrist Detection. If it's enabled already, then there's no need to change anything.

These steps will enable Fall Detection on your Apple Watch.

What happens when Fall Detection is triggered

Fall Detection will be triggered on your Apple Watch after a hard fall. If you don't move for a minute after the fall, the watch will start a 30-second countdown. Apple Watch also alerts you that it has detected a fall and you have an option. During these 30 seconds, the watch will tap you on the wrist and sound an alarm, which keeps increasing in volume, as well. The intention of the vibration is to make sure that you are unable to respond, and the alarm tries to let people near you know that you need help.

Once the countdown is over, the Apple Watch will contact emergency services and alert your emergency contacts.

Once the call goes through, the watch will play an audio message that informs the emergency services about your fall along with your location coordinates.

Where to check when Fall Detection was triggered

Apple's Health app logs all instances of hard falls, so if you want to check when Fall Detection was activated, you can go to the Health app on your iPhone and head over to the Health Data tab. Now you can tap Results to see your fall history.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Fall Detection
Pranay Parab
Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888
How to Customise the Safari Start Page in macOS Big Sur

Related Stories

How to Enable Fall Detection on the Apple Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  3. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  4. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  5. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  8. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888
  3. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  4. Realme 8-Series 5G Variants to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  5. Realme Holi Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports
  7. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched
  8. OnePlus Red Cable Life Offering 1TB Cloud Storage for Subscribers, Up From 50GB
  9. Philips Selling Home Appliance Arm to Asian Investment Firm Hillhouse Capital for EUR 3.7 Billion
  10. Realme GT Neo Final Fantasy Colour and 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Teased, Tipped to Come With 120Hz Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com