YouTube is one of the most popular video platforms in the world. Some of you simply watch YouTube videos and move on but there are plenty of people who go through YouTube comments as well. This is why we'd like to tell you how to enable dark mode on YouTube.

There are a few advantages of using dark mode on YouTube. It can save your device's battery and reduce the strain on your eyes. After all, a big part of watching YouTube videos is laughing at the hilarious comments, right? In our opinion, dark mode looks much more visually appealing. Follow these steps to enable dark mode on YouTube.

How to enable Dark Theme on YouTube for Android YouTube for Android initially got the dark mode feature in July 2018. To enable dark mode on YouTube on your Android device, follow these steps: How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free Open the YouTube app on your smartphone and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner. Select Settings > General > Appearance. Next, select Dark Theme and that's it. Isn't this so much better? In case you're not signed in YouTube, no problem you can still turn on the dark theme. Just open the YouTube app, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner. Now tap Settings > General > Appearance, followed by selecting Dark Theme.

How to enable dark theme on YouTube for iOS

iOS devices received the dark mode feature for YouTube a few months earlier than their Android counterpart. To enable dark mode on YouTube on your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Download the YouTube app from the App Store if you haven't already. Once the app is installed, open it and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner. Next, tap Settings > on the next screen, enable Dark Theme. That's it, your background will now switch to dark. Similar to Android, you can turn on Dark mode even if you're not signed in. Open the YouTube app > tap the profile icon in the top-right corner. Next tap Settings, and then toggle on Dark theme.

How to enable dark theme on YouTube for Web

To recall, the Dark Theme feature on YouTube for web has been around since May, 2017. Follow these steps to enable dark mode on YouTube on the Web.

On the browser of your choice and go to www.youtube.com. Once the site is loaded, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Next, click on Dark Theme and toggle it on. In case you're not signed in and still want to turn on the Dark Theme, then just go to www.youtube.com. After the website is loaded, click on the vertical three-dots icon right next to the sign-in button. Next, click on Dark Theme and toggle it on.

By following these really simple steps you will be able to enable Dark Theme on YouTube for Android, iOS and the web.

