YouTube is one of the most popular video platforms in the world. Some of you simply watch YouTube videos and move on but there are plenty of people who go through YouTube comments as well. This is why we'd like to tell you how to enable dark mode on YouTube.
There are a few advantages of using dark mode on YouTube. It can save your device's battery and reduce the strain on your eyes. After all, a big part of watching YouTube videos is laughing at the hilarious comments, right? In our opinion, dark mode looks much more visually appealing. Follow these steps to enable dark mode on YouTube.
Open the YouTube app on your smartphone and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner.
Select Settings > General > Appearance.
Next, select Dark Theme and that's it. Isn't this so much better?
In case you're not signed in YouTube, no problem you can still turn on the dark theme. Just open the YouTube app, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner. Now tap Settings > General > Appearance, followed by selecting Dark Theme.
How to enable dark theme on YouTube for iOS
iOS devices received the dark mode feature for YouTube a few months earlier than their Android counterpart. To enable dark mode on YouTube on your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:
Download the YouTube app from the App Store if you haven't already.
Once the app is installed, open it and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner.
Next, tap Settings > on the next screen, enable Dark Theme. That's it, your background will now switch to dark.
Similar to Android, you can turn on Dark mode even if you're not signed in. Open the YouTube app > tap the profile icon in the top-right corner.
