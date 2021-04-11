How to download voter ID card online

Assembly elections are underway in many states across India including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Registered voters can download their Voter ID cards online. If you're 18 years of age and above, you can cast your vote. In order to vote, every citizen must have an eligible Voter ID card before going to the poll booth. The process to get your Voter ID card online is very simple. Follow these simple steps below to download your Voter ID card in a hassle-free way.
Apart from enabling you to vote, a Voted ID card also works as an identity proof for any citizen. You also need to be a registered voter before you can download your card online. The process to apply to be a new voter is very easy and can be done through the (National Voters Services Portal) NVSP site by filling Form 6. Currently, e-EPIC download facility is available for the electors newly registered after November 2020 with unique mobile number only. For others, the site says this facility will be available soon. After you have become a registered voter, you can easily download your voter ID card online by following the steps below:
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement