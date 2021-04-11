Technology News
How to Download Voter ID Card Online

Currently e-EPIC download facility is available for the electors who registered after November 2020.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 April 2021 13:25 IST
How to Download Voter ID Card Online

Indian citizens above the age of 18 can cast their votes

Highlights
  • To download their Voter ID card, users can head to the NVSP site
  • Registering on the NVSP site is a simple process
  • Users will be asked to verify using the OTP authentication method

Assembly elections are underway in many states across India including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Registered voters can download their Voter ID cards online. If you're 18 years of age and above, you can cast your vote. In order to vote, every citizen must have an eligible Voter ID card before going to the poll booth. The process to get your Voter ID card online is very simple. Follow these simple steps below to download your Voter ID card in a hassle-free way.

How to download voter ID card online

Apart from enabling you to vote, a Voted ID card also works as an identity proof for any citizen. You also need to be a registered voter before you can download your card online. The process to apply to be a new voter is very easy and can be done through the (National Voters Services Portal) NVSP site by filling Form 6. Currently, e-EPIC download facility is available for the electors newly registered after November 2020 with unique mobile number only. For others, the site says this facility will be available soon. After you have become a registered voter, you can easily download your voter ID card online by following the steps below:

  1. Head to the NVSP site, click on Login/Register. For registration, you will be asked to verify your mobile number using OTP and other basic details. Finish the registration process.
  2. Once registered or logged in, click on the e-EPIC Download option on the home page. EPIC stands for Electoral Photo Identity Card.
  3. The site will ask you for your EPIC number or Form Reference Number. Click on the option that you know, select the state you belong to, and click on Search.
  4. Verify once again with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
  5. Download your Voter ID card by clicking on Download e-EPIC. This is considered to be valid as a proof of document for voter identification. However, as of now, it is only for new voters who registered after November 2020.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Elections, Voter ID, Voter ID Card, EPIC
Tasneem Akolawala
