TikTok and 58 other apps were banned by the government and at the time of writing, Tiktok is also no longer available on app stores in India. The app is still accessible for people who have it installed but this could also change. In case you're worried about losing all the videos you uploaded, there are some steps you can take to download all your data.

Before TikTok becomes inaccessible, we want to help you recover all the data that's there on your profile. Keep reading as we tell how you can download all your TikTok data at once.

How to download TikTok data

There are two methods that we'd be suggesting in this article. The first method is the manual one, with which you need to download each and every video manually. The second method that we'll suggest is to request your data directly from TikTok.

On your phone, open TikTok and go to your profile. Now, open a video > tap the three-dots icon > tap Save video. Doing this, that particular TikTok video will be locally downloaded on your device. You can repeat the same steps to download the other videos as well.

Note, that this is the fastest manual method that's available at the moment right now. Also, keep in mind, the videos that are downloaded will have a watermark. But, we have already covered the topic — How to download TikTok videos without watermark. If you wish to download your videos that way, you can click here to check out our article on the same.

Request Data

The second method lets you request for your data from TikTok directly. Once the request is processed, you can then download all your data at once from within the app. Go ahead and follow these steps

On your phone, open TikTok and tap the three-dots icon in the top-right corner. Tap Privacy and safety > tap Personalization and data > tap Download your data. On the next screen, you need to tap Request data file. Hitting this button sends a request to TikTok for downloading your data. Note, it can take up to 30 days for your request to get processed. Moving forward, you need to manually keep checking the app if your Download is ready. Once it is, you need to go to the Download data tab, present right next to the Request data tab. Over there, you need to tap the Download button right next to your requested data. Keep in mind, the requested data file will be available to download for up to four days, and if you don't download within the given timeframe, the data file will be expired.

These were two of the methods that let you download your TikTok data. Have you come across any other method? You can share that by writing to us in the comments.

