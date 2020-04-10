Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps where people share photos, videos, and ephemeral Instagram Stories. Many times we come across interesting things on Instagram, which we'd like to save offline for viewing later. This is why a lot of people have asked us how to download Instagram videos, stories, and photos. Instagram doesn't allow you to download and save videos, stories, and photos posted by others. The good news is that there are ways to download Instagram videos and you can even download Instagram Stories for free. In this article, we will tell you how you can download and save Instagram stories, photos and videos.

Before we go ahead and suggest you the methods, we'd urge you to avoid downloading anything from Instagram without the uploader's permission. You can only download Instagram photos, videos, and stories from public accounts. Of course you can always take screenshots or screen recordings on Android or iPhone to download Instagram videos, stories, and photos, but that's a clunky method which doesn't save those files in their original resolution.

If you want to download Instagram Stories and videos from private accounts, you are out of luck. There's a good reason behind someone's Instagram account being private, and even if you find ways to download their Instagram videos, or stories, it's best to avoid going down that route. In this article we won't be using any third-party apps for this process since these apps put your smartphone's privacy at risk and while most of these apps are free to download, they come with a tonne of ads which can ruin the overall experience. With that said, we have compiled a few websites that let you download all sorts of media from Instagram. Follow these steps to get started.

How to download Instagram videos, photos Do note, this method only lets you download Instagram videos and photos from public accounts. Now, follow these steps: Open Instagram on your smartphone or computer and choose a photo or video that you wish to download. Now tap the three-dots icon which is on the top-right of the post > tap Copy Link. Next, open any browser on your phone or computer and open www.downloadgram.com Once the website is loaded, paste the link you just copied from Instagram in the search bar and hit Download. A Download image/ video button will now appear right below the Download button. Hit it to save the file on your phone or computer. Alternatively, you can also visit www.instadownloader.co or www.gramsave.com , as the process on both of these websites is similar.

How to download Instagram stories

This method will tell you how to download Instagram Stories. Once again, the stories must have been posted from a public account for them to be downloadable.

Open www.storiesig.com on your phone or computer, enter the Instagram username of the profile from where you want to download the stories from and hit enter. You'll now see a list of active stories right below the search bar. Additionally, you can also scroll down if you wish to download past stories saved as Highlights. Now, click Stories > scroll down and select the photo or video you wish to download > Download. That's it, once your download is finished, your file will automatically be saved on your device.

By following these simple steps, you'll now be able to download Instagram videos, stories, and photos. However, we'll repeat once again that before you save anyone's photos or videos, please ask them for their permission.

