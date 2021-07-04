Technology News
loading

How to Download Facebook Videos for Free on Android, iPhone

Facebook videos can be downloaded via Chrome or Safari browsers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 July 2021 09:15 IST
How to Download Facebook Videos for Free on Android, iPhone

Photo Credit: Pexels

Facebook videos can be downloaded in HD quality

Highlights
  • Facebook videos can be download by third-party websites
  • Apps and software to download videos could harm phone’s security
  • Facebook videos download process is similar in Android and iPhones

Need to download videos from Facebook? You can easily share videos on Facebook via the “Share” button. But what if you wanted to share that video with someone offline? This process is a little more work. If you are wondering how to download a video on your Android or iPhone, here's an easy way to get it on your phone.

There are lots of different apps you can install to download Facebook videos. However, one should be careful because they might jeopardise your smartphone's security, and you may become vulnerable to cyber attacks. Hence, we do not recommend using such apps and software. Instead, you can download the videos directly without having to install any new app.

Here, we will list down some steps to download Facebook videos through the browser that you use in your phone.

How to download Facebook videos on Android smartphone

  1. On the Facebook app, tap on the video that you want to download onto your phone
  2. You will see “Share” option just below the video. Tap it and then tap Copy Link in the options that pop up
  3. Open fbdown.net in the browser that you use in your smartphone. For example, if you use Google Chrome, type fbdown.net in the address bar
  4. You will get a bar where you can paste the link and click Download
  5. Once done, you get two options: download the video in normal quality or download video in HD quality. Tap on the option of your choice
  6. The video will start playing. Choose tap on three dots, and you will see an option to download the video
  7. Tap Download, and you will see the progress in the notification bar. Once it is downloaded on your phone, you can browse it in the Downloads folder of your Android smartphone

How to download Facebook videos on iPhone

The process of downloading a Facebook video on an iPhone is quite similar to the one on Android phones.

  1. On the Facebook app, and tap on the video that you want to download onto your phone
  2. You will see the “Share” option just below the video. Tap it and then tap Copy Link in the options that pop up
  3. Open fbdown.net in the address bar of the Safari browser in your phone
  4. You will get a bar where you can paste the link, and click Download
  5. The next page will give you options to download the video in normal quality or in HD quality. Tap on the option of your choice
  6. The video will start playing. Go to the progress bar on the bottom of the video, and tap the three dots. You can then select the option Save to Files
  7. Once it is downloaded on your phone, you can find the video in the Photos app

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Videos, Android, iOS, iPhone
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Details Investment Plans for India
How to Check All Phone Numbers Registered Against Your Aadhaar

Related Stories

How to Download Facebook Videos for Free on Android, iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Soon to Be Temporarily Shut Down
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2021 Free Games Announced for PS4 and PS5
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  5. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  10. OxygenOS Merged With ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Merges OxygenOS With Oppo’s ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
  3. Got a Pile of Lego Bricks? This AI-Based App Can Scan and Offer Build Ideas in Seconds
  4. Facebook Took Action Over 30 Million Content Pieces During May 15–June 15 in India, Shows Compliance Report
  5. Smart Tech Is Not Making People Dumber, Study Suggests
  6. Kerala to Set Up Drone Research Lab, Develop Anti-Drone System to Deal With Security Threat
  7. TikTok Back in Pakistan After Court Revokes Ban Over Objectionable Content
  8. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. This Robot May Just Be What Retailers Need in Their Warehouses
  10. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com