Technology News
loading

How to Connect Multiple Bluetooth Speakers and Headphones to One Phone

Most phones today allow dual audio (on Android) and audio sharing (on iPhone) capabilities

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 July 2021 08:30 IST
How to Connect Multiple Bluetooth Speakers and Headphones to One Phone

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Some speaker brands like Bose have their own audio apps for multi-speaker connection

Highlights
  • Connecting multiple Bluetooth devices depends on hardware
  • Bluetooth v5 allows you to pair up to two devices at once
  • New Android phones offer native dual audio support

How can you connect more than one set of headphones or speaker Bluetooth speaker to the same Android phone or iPhone? Bluetooth devices are now a standard, but when you want to get a surround sound effect or share your music with someone else in the same place, with wired systems all you had to do was buy a cheap audio splitter. Turns out though that there are a few ways in which you can do something similar with the Bluetooth connection.

Connecting multiple Bluetooth speakers or headphones largely depends on the equipment you have, and the native Bluetooth version you support on your phone.

For instance, Bluetooth v4.2 supports only one-on-one device connection of up to 30 metres. Bluetooth v5, on the other hand, expands connection to up to 120 metres and allows you to pair up to two devices at once. Some speakers from Bose have their own audio apps that offer the functionality to pair two speakers at once. However, not all companies provide that convenience.

How to connect two Bluetooth headphones and speakers to one phone

Most phones today allow dual audio (on Android) and audio sharing (on iPhone) capabilities i.e. the ability to play audio out of two devices at the same time. iPhone 8 models and above support Audio sharing feature, so unless you have a very old handset, chances are that your phone should offer that natively. The first step then would be to try connecting your headphones and speakers one by one to your Bluetooth when you pair them for the first time. 

Similarly, if you have a Samsung Galaxy S8 series or later model, then the company natively offers a Dual Audio option that allows users to pair multiple speakers and headphones. This can be found in Bluetooth Settings. Other users can try this method, provided they have the right equipment at hand:

  1. Android users need to go to Bluetooth Settings and pair either Bluetooth headphones or speakers one by one.
  2. Once connected, tap the three-dot icon on the right and click on Advanced Settings. Toggle on the ‘dual audio' option if not already turned on. This should enable users to connect to two devices at once.
  3. For users running on Android 10 and above, they can access their connected Bluetooth devices by clicking on Media in the Quick Panel and selecting both the paired devices for audio output.
  4. iPhone users need to go to Control Center. Tap on Airplay icon and select either the paired wireless headphones or speakers to output audio simultaneously. Deselecting any one of the headphones or speakers will stop the sharing of audio on that particular device.
What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bluetooth Speakers, Bluetooth Headphones
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
Twitter Rolls Out Automated Captions for Voice Tweets Year After Its Launch

Related Stories

How to Connect Multiple Bluetooth Speakers and Headphones to One Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped
  2. Is This Elon Musk's Most Cryptic Tweet Ever? 
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  8. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, 90Hz Displays Debut
  10. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery
  2. WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android
  3. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers in August, Company Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of July 21 Launch
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix
  7. Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Uses AI to Deepfake His Voice; Gets Criticised
  8. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  10. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com