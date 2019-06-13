How to Book a Season Train Ticket on the UTS App

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
If you travel on local trains of the Indian Railways regularly, you should probably get a season ticket to save money. Just to give you an example, a one-way ticket on the local train between Andheri and Churchgate in Mumbai would cost you Rs. 10 in second class and Rs. 105 in first class. A monthly pass for the same route costs Rs. 215 and Rs. 650 respectively, and allows you to travel as many times as you want between those two stations. This means that if you plan to take the train for more than 11 return trips in second class or over three return trips in first class, a season ticket is much more economical. However, you can't just log onto IRCTC to buy a season ticket.
While earlier you'd have needed to wait at the railway station ticket counter to get a season ticket, you don't need to anymore. The UTS app, developed by the Indian Railways' Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) arm, allows you to get this done easily. You can even display the ticket via the UTS app, so there's no need to carry a printed copy of a season ticket anywhere. This makes things much more convenient and we don't see any major reasons not to be buying your season ticket online.
Just a quick point to note before we begin, you can book a paper season ticket on the UTS app, which needs to be printed at a kiosk at the railway station. We recommend you avoid this method as the ink on tickets printed at kiosks tends to fade really quickly. We suggest that you book paperless tickets via the app as it's much more convenient. Here's how to buy a season ticket via the UTS app.
Follow these steps to book a paperless ticket on the UTS app.
