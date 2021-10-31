Technology News
loading

How to Add Links to Instagram Stories

Instagram recently removed the restriction that allowed only select users to add links to their Stories.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 October 2021 10:30 IST
How to Add Links to Instagram Stories

Instagram earlier allowed users to add swipe-up links in Stories

Highlights
  • Instagram recently replaced old linking method with Link Stickers
  • These Link Stickers can be moved around to any part of the story
  • Link Stickers function like any other sticker on Instagram

Instagram recently revamped the ability to add links in stories with a new Link Sticker option. Earlier, this functionality was available to select users only and the links showed up as a swipe-up button at the bottom. However, with the recent changes, users can now add links to any part of the story on the screen. The swipe-up method of linking stories on Instagram was only available to users with over 10,000+ followers. However, that restriction has been removed and now all users on Instagram can post a link in their stories using Link Stickers. 

How to add links to Instagram Stories

Now that the condition for accounts to add links has been removed, this feature is accessible by all users on Instagram. The company has recently announced the global rollout of Link Stickers so it may be a while before it gets added to all accounts. The link can be pasted anywhere on the Instagram Stories. Follow these simple steps to add links to your Instagram Stories.

  1. Head to the Instagram app and swipe right. The option to post a story shows up. A user can post a photo or a video as a story.
  2. Once the photo is inserted, swipe up to open the sticker tray. The Link option should show up just below GIF and next to the poll widget options.
  3. Click on the Link option and paste the URL you want to add to the story.
  4. The link then shows up as any other sticker on an Instagram Story. This Link Sticker can be moved around and placed on any part of the Story.
  5. This Link Sticker is clickable and once clicked, it takes the user to the URL published.
  6. Users can then post the story on their account by clicking on the Share option.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories, Instagram Links
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q3T Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing

Related Stories

How to Add Links to Instagram Stories
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. About 71 Percent of Shiba Inu's Supply Is Controlled by 8 Crypto Whales
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  4. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  5. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  6. Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone Goes on Sale in India: All the Details
  7. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  9. Squid Game Mania Pushes Cryptocurrency 300 Percent in 24 Hours
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent's $1.3 Billion Sumo Deal Under US Security Probe
  2. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Acquires VR Fitness App Supernatural
  3. GameStop COO Jenna Owens Exits After a Short 7-Month Stint
  4. Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third-Party Payment Links on App Store
  5. Facebook to Meta Calls for Big Tech’s Name Change From FAANG to MAANG
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 Update With Call Interface Fix, Latest Security Patch
  8. Squid Game Cryptocurrency Skyrockets, Gains 300 Percent in 24 Hours
  9. Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’
  10. Bitcoin Is 'Mathematical Purity', Can't Be Copied: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com