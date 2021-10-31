How to add links to Instagram Stories

Instagram recently revamped the ability to add links in stories with a new Link Sticker option. Earlier, this functionality was available to select users only and the links showed up as a swipe-up button at the bottom. However, with the recent changes, users can now add links to any part of the story on the screen. The swipe-up method of linking stories on Instagram was only available to users with over 10,000+ followers. However, that restriction has been removed and now all users on Instagram can post a link in their stories using Link Stickers.
Now that the condition for accounts to add links has been removed, this feature is accessible by all users on Instagram. The company has recently announced the global rollout of Link Stickers so it may be a while before it gets added to all accounts. The link can be pasted anywhere on the Instagram Stories. Follow these simple steps to add links to your Instagram Stories.
