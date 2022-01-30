COVID-19 vaccine certificate is a validation that shows whether you have successfully completed a vaccination course. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the certificate acts as a ticket to make use of many necessary services across the globe, and we are required to carry it everywhere. However, the easiest way to access the COVID-19 vaccine records is by saving them on your smartphone. Apple, with iOS 15.1 update, brought a new feature to let iPhone users to store and access a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination and test certificates in the Health app. With this, users can upload their vaccination status to the Health app and it will create a vaccination card in Apple Wallet.

The COVID-19 vaccination and test result records work similar to paper documents with an official seal. Verifiable health records are indicated by a checkmark in the Health app on iPhone to hints that it has not been changed since it was originally created.

How to add a vaccination card to Apple Wallet If you have received a QR code from the healthcare provider, you can follow these steps to add the COVID-19 vaccination details in the Health app. How to Enable and Use App Privacy Report on Your iPhone Open the camera app on your iPhone and scan the QR code. Once your iPhone recognises the QR code, a Health app notification will display on the screen. Tap on the Health app notification. Tap on Add to Wallet & Health to save the COVID-19 vaccine details to the Apple Health and Apple Wallet. Tap on Done.

Some healthcare providers also offer downloadable files. In those cases, you can tap on the download link and select Add to Wallet & Health to attach data to Apple Wallet and Apple Health.

If you have already added your COVID-19 records to your Apple Health app, you can still add them to your Apple Wallet. For this,

Open the Health app. Tap Summary in the bottom-left. Under Vaccination Record, tap on Add to Wallet.

If you don't see the Add to Wallet option,

Tap Browse and enter Immunisations. Tap on Immunisation record type. Select the verifiable vaccination record that has a checkmark and tap Add to Wallet.

It should be noted that before proceeding make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 15.1. Once added, users can access their COVID-19 vaccine details at any time. But users are required to verify their identity using Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to fully view it. It will show your name, vaccine type, dates of doses, issuer, and QR code. The data cannot be shared with other users.