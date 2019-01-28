NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Activate DND on Vodafone India

28 January 2019
How to Activate DND on Vodafone India

Highlights

  • Vodafone, like other telcos, lets you register for DND
  • You can activate DND on Vodafone via SMS or call
  • You can even get this done via the Vodafone website

DND or Do Not Disturb is an essential service for everyone who has a mobile phone connection in India. If you have an active SIM card in India, it means that you are getting lots of spam messages and calls from telemarketers even though you never signed up for these in the first place. This can be reduced to some extent by activating DND. If you're wondering how to activate DND on Vodafone, this article will walk you through all the steps. There are multiple ways to activate DND on Vodafone, which includes doing it via the company's website or simply by sending an SMS.

How to activate DND on Vodafone online

You can easily visit Vodadone's website and activate DND on your number. Follow these steps.

  1. Go to Vodafone's DND page.
  2. Enter your name, email address (as registered with Vodafone), and Vodafone number.
  3. Under Full DND, select Yes.
  4. Enter the captcha text and click Submit.

How to activate DND on Vodafone via SMS or call

You can easily activate DND on your Vodafone number by sending an SMS or making a phone call. Follow these steps.

  1. Send START 0 in an SMS to 1909. This will activate Full DND on your Vodafone number.
  2. If SMS is not an option, you can make a phone call to get this done. Call 1909 and follow the IVR prompts. This will activate DND.

It takes around a week for DND to be activated on your phone number regardless of the telco, and once DND is activated you will get fewer calls and text messages from telecom operators.

Further reading: Vodafone, DND, Activate DND on Vodafone
How to Activate DND on Vodafone India
