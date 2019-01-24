Activating do not disturb (DND) is one of the first things everyone should do after getting a new SIM card in India. Pesky telemarketing companies start spamming you with unsolicited phone calls and text messages the moment you get a new SIM card. Activating DND is one way to guard against that. You can easily activate DND on Jio, just as you would on any other telecom operator in India. Remember that activating DND alone does not guarantee freedom from spam callers or text messages in India, but it blocks a fair few of them. Here's how to activate DND on Jio.

How to activate DND on Jio via an app

A neat method to activate DND on Jio is via the company's app. Follow these steps.

If you don't already have it, download the MyJio app on Android or iPhone and open it. Tap Hamburger icon on the top-left. Tap Settings. Tap Service settings. Tap Do not disturb. Tap the switch next to Full DND to On.

This will activate DND on Jio for your number.

How to activate DND on Jio via SMS or call

You can also choose to send an SMS to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to get yourself added to the do-not-call registry. Follow these steps.

SMS START 0 to the number 1909. This will activate full DND on your number. You may also call 1909 and follow the prompts to activate full DND.

