Twitter recently released a new feature for users to tip their most favoured content creators – using Bitcoin. Named Tips, the feature will allow Twitter influencers to earn money from anywhere in the world without any geographical restrictions. Twitter has partnered with Strike, a platform built on Bitcoin Lightning Network, which can execute instant international payments at virtually no cost. Twitter has added a tiny money icon, which if turned on, would appear on the creator's profile, informing others that Bitcoin tips were being accepted.
Here's what you need to do if you want to send tips to people via Twitter:
How to send Bitcoin tips on Twitter
Sending tips via Twitter is pretty simple — all you need to do is follow a few simple steps. Here's how you can send a Bitcoin tip via Twitter:
-
Download and sign-up on the Strike app. The app is available for download for Android, iOS as well as a browser extension.
-
Deposit the Bitcoin that you want to send to somebody as a Twitter tip in your non-custodial Strike wallet. Non-custodial wallets permit users to hold and own their private key while having full control of their funds. Keys are protected in encrypted storage.
-
Find your way back to Twitter and get to the Profile of whomever you wish to send the cryptocurrency tip to and tap the money icon – that shows that the account holder is accepting Bitcoin tips.
-
Click on Next and if you wish, add a short message along with your tip. You can also proceed without having to add any message as well.
-
Now, select the open wallet option and you shall find yourself redirected to your non-custodial wallet, where you had first deposited your Bitcoin tip.
-
Click on confirm payment – and just like that, the fund-loaded Bitcoin tip is instantly transferred to the other wallet.
The feature has first been rolled out for iOS users and will gradually be released for Android users as well. For now, the functionality of Strike app is currently available in El Salvador as well as in a majority of regions in the US.
Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com.
More
Related Stories