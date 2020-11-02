All it takes is a few clicks to remove duplicates in Google Sheets
Highlights
Google Sheets lets you easily find and remove duplicate entries
You can highlight duplicates through conditional formatting
You can also highlight duplicates in between columns as well
While working in Google Sheets, you may come across large spreadsheets where you have to deal with many duplicate entries. We understand the pain of dealing with duplicates and how difficult it would get if you were to highlight and remove entries one by one. However, with the help of conditional formatting, highlighting and removing duplicates becomes pretty easy. Follow this guide as we tell you how to find and remove duplicate entries in Google Sheets.
Google Sheets: How to highlight duplicates in a single column
Before knowing how to remove duplicate entries from Google Sheets, let's learn how to highlight duplicates in a single column. Follow these steps.
Open your spreadsheet in Google Sheets and select a column.
For instance, select column A > Format > Conditional formatting.
Under Format rules, open the drop-down list and select Custom formula is.
Enter the Value for the custom formula, =countif(A1:A,A1)>1.
Below Format rules, you can find Formatting styles, which lets you set a different colour for highlighted duplicates. To do that, hit the Fill colour icon and select your preferred shade.
Once you're finished, hit Done to highlight the duplicates in a single column.
Similarly, if you have to do it for column C, the formula becomes, =countif(C1:C,C1)>1 and you do it so on for other columns as well.
Besides, there's a way to find duplicates in the middle of the columns too. To learn, follow these steps.
Aman RashidEmail Aman
Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com.
More