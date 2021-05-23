Grand Theft Auto 5 (also called GTA V) was launched in 2013 and is still among the most played games, thanks to its ever growing online mode called GTA Online. And while the game doesn't have a mobile version, it's actually possible to play on your Android phone if you want. The game first launched on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, then made its way to PC. It was also launched for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Now, GTA 5 will also be making its way to the latest generation of consoles, Xbox Series X/ Series S and the PlayStation 5. You can play GTA 5 on your phone by using a couple of different apps.

You can play GTA 5 on your Android device by using either Steam Link or Xbox Game Pass. Both come with some prerequisites though, such as owning the game on Steam, a desktop PC, having a reliable Internet connection, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. With that in mind, here's how you can play GTA V on your Android device.

Play GTA V on Android devices with Steam Link Download and sign-in to Steam on your desktop PC. Download the free Steam Link app from Google Play store on your Android device. Launch the app and you should be greeted with the setup screen. Tap on Get Started. If you have a Steam controller or a third-party controller to use with your Android device, it can be paired with your phone or tablet. If not, you can play using touch controls. Tap on Use touch control to move forward if you don't have a paired controller. The app will scan available PCs running Steam and your PC should show up here. Tap on it and the app will show you a four-digit PIN that will have to be entered on your desktop Steam client. Enter the PIN on the pop-up that you get on Steam desktop client and hit OK. The Steam Link app will now connect to your desktop client and run a network test. Once done, tap OK. On the next screen, you should see a green check mark against your PC name as well as a green checkmark against Touch Controller. On this screen, tap on Start Playing. Steam Link app will give you remote access to your Steam desktop client with a D-pad and four buttons to navigate. Here you can browse all the games you own on Steam. By default, it shows you the games that are Remote Play Optimised. Search for GTA V and hit A. On the next screen select Play with the A button. You should now be able to play GTA V on your Android device.

Play GTA V on Android devices with Xbox Game Pass

GTA V came back to Game Pass last month and can be played on your Android phone or tablet. In order to play games using Xbox Game Pass, you'll only require an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a fast Internet connection. Some games will also require a controller, though others can be played with touch controls.

Download the free Xbox Game Pass app from Google Play store. You will be asked to sign up or sign-in to the app. Use the same credentials you used for the Xbox Game Pass subscription. On the home screen, make sure you are on the Cloud tab. Search for GTA V and tap on Play.