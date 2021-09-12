Technology News
Google Maps Guide: How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning

Google Maps' speed limit warning aims to limit reckless driving.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 September 2021 09:15 IST
Google Maps Guide: How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning

Google Maps Speedometer function was first introduced in 2019

Highlights
  • Google Maps speed limit warning is shown on the bottom left corner
  • It is currently not available in all regions
  • Google advises users to not completely rely on the in-app speedometer

Google Maps speed limit function shows users the speed limit of the road they're on and warns them if they are exceeding it. Google Maps also shows users the speed they're driving at but advises users to check their speed on the car's speedometer. The speedometer in the app is for informational use only and users should not solely rely on it. The speed limit is shown on the bottom left corner of the map while navigating, just above the bar that shows the estimated time of arrival (ETA) along with other information.

Google Maps first made the on-screen speedometer available to users in 2019. Back then, it was available for select users in Asia, Europe, South America, UK, and US. Gradually, the on-screen speedometer has been made available to more users across the globe. Alongside, Google also shows the speed limit of the area the user is in. However, the speed limit function is currently not available in all regions. If the speed limit feature is available in your region, here's how you can enable it. Google advises its users to not depend on the on-screen speedometer.

How to activate speed limits in Google Maps

The speed limit for Google Maps is shown in the bottom left corner of the map, above the bar that displays the duration of the journey, ETA, remaining kilometres, and the options that close the navigation and show the whole route. Here's how you can turn it on for an Android smartphone:

  1. Open Google Maps.
  2. On the top right corner, click on Profile picture or your initials.
  3. Head over to Settings.
  4. Scroll down to Navigation Settings.
  5. Head to the Speed Limits setting to toggle it on or off.

Users will also be notified by Google Maps if they are exceeding the speed limit on the road they're driving on.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event.
