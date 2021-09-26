How to recover deleted files from Google Drive

Google Drive stocks and organises your content in the cloud to access it at any time. If a user has deleted any file from Google Drive by mistake, there are methods to recover it from the trash folder. The file will stay in the trash folder for 30 days before being automatically deleted. If you remove a shared file from Google Drive, others can view it until you permanently delete the file. Once the file is out of trash, there is no way to recover it again.

For those unaware, Google offers 15GB of storage for free in the cloud, after which users need to buy paid storage through Google One plans. The Basic plan offers 100GB cloud storage for Rs. 130 per month. There is also a Standard plan that offers 200GB of storage for Rs. 210 per month and a Premium plan offers 2TB cloud storage for Rs. 650 per month. These Google One memberships support family sharing as well.