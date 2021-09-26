Technology News
loading

How to Recover Deleted Files From Google Drive

Google Drive keeps deleted files in trash folder for 30 days after removal.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 September 2021 11:30 IST
How to Recover Deleted Files From Google Drive

Google offers 15GB of free cloud storage, after which users are required to pay

Highlights
  • Google Drive trash folder can be found in the hamburger menu
  • Trash folder can be sorted by date to find deleted file easily
  • Google One membership in India starts at Rs. 130 per month

Google Drive stocks and organises your content in the cloud to access it at any time. If a user has deleted any file from Google Drive by mistake, there are methods to recover it from the trash folder. The file will stay in the trash folder for 30 days before being automatically deleted. If you remove a shared file from Google Drive, others can view it until you permanently delete the file. Once the file is out of trash, there is no way to recover it again.

For those unaware, Google offers 15GB of storage for free in the cloud, after which users need to buy paid storage through Google One plans. The Basic plan offers 100GB cloud storage for Rs. 130 per month. There is also a Standard plan that offers 200GB of storage for Rs. 210 per month and a Premium plan offers 2TB cloud storage for Rs. 650 per month. These Google One memberships support family sharing as well.

How to recover deleted files from Google Drive

Users can recover files on Google Drive using an Android phone, iPhone, iPad, or the desktop browser. The steps for all the three platforms are more or less similar. As mentioned, deleted files are kept in the trash folder for a month before getting permanently erased. If you change your mind about deleting a particular file, you can restore it easily from trash within 30 days of deleting it. Also, it is worth noting that you can only restore a file if you are the owner of the file. If you're not the owner of the file, you will need to contact the owner to have them restore it. Follow the steps mentioned below to recover deleted files from Google Drive.

  1. Go to the Google Drive app on mobile, click on Trash.
  2. On a computer browser, go to drive.google.com/drive/trash.
  3. You can sort your trashed files by trashed date to find the oldest or newest files trashed.
  4. Click on the three dots icon below the file you want to recover or right-click the file you'd like to recover.
  5. Click on Restore.
  6. Your file should be restored into the same place it was removed from.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Drive, Google, Google One
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Colour Variants Tipped; Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Come With an Integrated S Pen

Related Stories

How to Recover Deleted Files From Google Drive
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  6. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. Cryptocurrencies Worth Over $400 Million Liquidated Following China Ban
  8. Cryptocurrency: Little-Known Shiba Inu, Dash Are Making a Splash
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Kena Bridge of Spirits Review: A Game You’ve Played Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K9 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. The Witcher Season 3: Netflix, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Announce Renewal at TUDUM
  3. The Witcher: Blood Origin First Look Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Witcher Prequel Series
  4. The Witcher Season 2 Clips Bring Back Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia
  5. Army of Thieves Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  6. The Sandman Netflix Series First Look Is Mind-Bending, Character Posters Unveiled
  7. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look Teases a Fiery Goodbye
  8. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Introduces the Creel House
  9. TUDUM Netflix India Round-Up: Little Things, Aranyak, Khufiya, Finding Anamika, and More
  10. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Launch Set for September 27; Teased to Feature Circular Display, 117 Sports Modes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com