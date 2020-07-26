If you're a fan of dark mode and your workflow involves using Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides, rejoice because Google has recently rolled out a new feature that brings dark theme support to its Docs, Sheets and Slides apps. A dark theme not only saves your device's battery but is also easy on the eyes so that whenever you look at the screen, it doesn't feel uncomfortable. So, by following this guide, you can learn how to enable dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android, iOS and the web.
Note, the dark theme feature is a recent rollout so there's a chance you might not see it right away on your Android device, but rest assured that you will get the feature soon. As for our experience, we tried Google Docs dark mode on our Google Pixel 2 XL running Android 11 beta, and it works perfectly fine.
Follow these steps to enable dark mode in Google Docs, Slides and Sheets on your Android phone or tablet.
However, if you wish to preview a particular file in light theme without turning off the dark theme for the app, there's a way to do that as well. Follow these steps.
By tweaking a few settings on your iPhone or iPad, you can enable dark mode on Google Docs, Slides and Sheets. Follow the steps and thank us later.
By doing this, you can preview your documents in dark mode on Google Docs, Slides and Sheets, but when you exit the app, there are colours and elements in iOS that don't play well. This is because Smart Invert is not a perfect dark mode solution. In that case, you can always turn-off Smart Invert after you're done using the Google apps. But we can understand, the process to turn on/ off Smart Invert can be long and tedious, so follow these steps to make it faster.
Now whenever you want to turn on Smart Invert, instead of going through the Settings menu, you can simply access the Control Centre on your iPhone or iPad, and enable or disable Smart Invert with just a single tap on the Accessibility Shortcut. You're welcome.
Similar to iOS, there isn't an official method to turn on dark theme for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides while using these services on the web. Still, by tweaking a few settings in Chrome, you can make these aforementioned apps run in dark mode. Follow these steps.
With this done, you can now run Google Docs, Slides and Sheets on Google Chrome in dark theme.
This is how you can turn on dark mode in Google Docs, Slides and Sheets for Android.
