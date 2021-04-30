Photo Credit: Pixabay
If you often send sensitive and secretive information on Gmail and wish there was a way that could block people from forwarding the mail to someone else, then Gmail's Confidential Mode could be an essential feature for you. It enables you to restrict people from downloading, printing, copy-pasting and even forwarding your mail and its attachments. Thus, giving you peace of mind and helping you keep your messages protected from getting leaked.
This feature also lets you set an expiration date, post which the content of the email automatically disappears so that the receiver can no longer view it. Additionally, you can choose to lock your sensitive emails and allow recipients to access the messages only when they enter a passcode that is sent to them by either an SMS or email. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature on Gmail's desktop version or mobile app. You can also check our guide on how to send drive files and make video calls on Gmail.
On phone
On computer
If the sender used confidential mode to send an email, then you can view the message and attachments until the expiration date or until the sender removes access. And, remember that the options to copy, paste, download, print, and forward the message text and attachments are disabled, and you might need to enter a passcode to open the email.
